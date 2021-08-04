The Indie Houses is a new home for all things indie gaming The group looks to drive collaboration and avoid the usual "cutthroat competition", enabling indie developers and one another.

Indie games are a beautiful thing. They give players unique and special gaming moments, and now, a collaboration between seven indie publishers is looking to make it easier to get games in front of players’ eyes. The collaboration is called The Indie Houses, and it’s objective is to elevate one another and the indie game scene.

Announced on July 13 via a blog post and later posted on Twitter on August 4, The Indie Houses is a joint effort by seven international indie game publishers. The involved parties include: Akupara Games, Fellow Traveller, Neon Doctrine, Raw Fury, Those Awesome Guys, Toge Productions, and Whitethorn Games.

The purpose of The Indie Houses is to increase collaboration, enriching the indie game scene, while avoiding the typical “cutthroat competition” mentality that may exist. While there are currently seven publishers involved, the group hopes to expand the relationship to include other publishers.

As part of the announcement, The Indie Houses announced The Indie Houses Direct, scheduled to take place on August 31. This will be an hour-long livestream in a similar vein to the Wholesome Direct that took place during E3 2021. Viewers can anticipate announcements of new titles, news, and updates.

Following the Indie Houses Direct, there will be a week-long Steam Festival from from August 31 until September 7. This will be an opportunity for players to access demos, live broadcasts, as well as sales on titles and game bundles.

