Battlefield 2042's technical playtest dates are coming up in mid-August According to emails that have gone out, EA and DICE are set to host some extremely limited playtests ahead of betas and demos of Battlefield 2042.

With a grand portion of Battlefield 2042 revealed in recent trailers and press conferences, a lot of fans and potential players are chomping at the bit to know when they’ll be able to try out the new game. It may still be a while unless you’re of a very select group, but there is apparently a Battlefield 2042 technical playtest coming up in mid-August for specific players.

We recently learned of some details on the upcoming Battlefield 2042 technical playtest from apparent emails that were reported by Video Games Chronicle. Announcement of the technical playtest isn’t actually all that new. It was actually shared in a FAQ on the game’s website when Battlefield 2042 was first revealed in June 2021. That said, the aforementioned emails suggest that this playtest will be running in six sessions through August 12 to August 15, including five three-hour sessions and one final nine-hour session. After being delayed a bit to prep PC/Console crossplay, it’s expected that feature could be part of this playtest.

Battlefield 2042's technical playtest was supposed to come earlier, but took a slight delay for EA and DICE to properly set up PC/Console crossplay.

It should be noted that this technical playtest is not to be confused with Battlefield 2042’s upcoming betas, for which early access can be gained via pre-order. This technical test is being offered to small groups of people in order to stress test some of the game’s features for the first time and work out the kinks. That said, the technical playtest’s official dates being locked down means we’re likely getting that much closer to said betas.

With EA and DICE having shown off some pretty fantastic elements of the game in showcases like Xbox’s E3 2021, including full-on tornadoes during matches and customizable operators, we’re all chomping at the bit to give Battlefield 2042 a go. Whether you’re one of the lucky few in on the technical playtest or waiting on the upcoming beta, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest details and info as they become available.