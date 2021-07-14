New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest delayed to prepare console/PC cross-play

Electronic Arts and DICE are taking some extra time to ensure Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions of Battlefield 2042 will play together.
TJ Denzer
1

Hopeful players and fans of Battlefield 2042 will probably be a little disappointed to find that an upcoming Technical Playtest that was supposed to take place this July is being pushed back to later this summer, but it might be for a good cause. Electronic Arts and DICE revealed that the delay is mostly to focus on building up cross-play systems that should allow for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms to play together.

The delay of the Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest and the reasoning behind it were announced in a blog post on July 14, 2021. The Battlefield 2042 team has taken note of the strong desire for cross-play and cited it as a priority factor in the delay.

“One of your most frequently asked questions is about cross-play,” the post reads. “We can confirm it’s a function we’re looking to build and test for Battlefield 2042. To accommodate that, we’ve made the decision to move the Technical Playtest to later this summer so we’ll have the opportunity to test the cross-play functionality.”

Further along in the post, Electronic Arts and DICE also mention that cross-progression and cross-commerce systems are also in progress for the game. That means that in addition to being able to play with other platforms, player progress and account information will follow along with them no matter what platform they’re playing on. It also distinguishes that this cross-play system will be very specifically between PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. PS4 and Xbox One will also have crossplay, but it will be separated from the cross-play experience of next-gen and PC, likely because the previous gen versions will have restrictions associated with their hardware, such as 64-player lobbies rather than the 128 that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can do.

Either way, it seems cross-play is a major priority for Battlefield 2042 and that’s good news for anyone hoping to play the game with pals on other platforms. Stay tuned as we await updated details and new dates for the upcoming Technical Playtest.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola