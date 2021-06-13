New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Battlefield 2042 gameplay premieres at Xbox\Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

DICE's large-scale multiplayer shooter got its worldwide gameplay debut today during Microsoft's E3 2021 event.

Chris Jarrard
2

EA and DICE gave the world its first glimpse of Battlefield 2042 last week by way of a cinematic trailer and followed up on that with the first-ever look at gameplay. The first gameplay trailer came this afternoon during the Microsoft & Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021. 

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola