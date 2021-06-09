New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer

Check out the new trailer for Battlefield 2042.
Donovan Erskine
1

After taking a couple years off, the Battlefield series is back with a new installment. Battlefield 2042 is taking the franchise back to the future and will release this October. As a part of the big reveal event, EA and DICE premiered the first trailer for Battlefield 2042.

The Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer debuted during a showcase event and gives us our first glimpse at the chaos that awaits in the franchise’s latest installment. We see helicopters, tanks, as well as soldiers wingsuit flying through the sky. The futuristic setting means we’re back to modern maps and in-game locations. There’s arctic areas, a metropolitan city, desert locations, and several more

The trailer, which can be seen above, showcases the chaotic big-team battles that have become a staple of the Battlefield series.

It's been confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will launch on October 15 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

