Battlefield 2042 open beta is coming with early access for pre-orders If you want to get a taste of what Battlefield 2042 has in store, there will be an open beta in the months leading up to launch.

Battlefield 2042 has finally been revealed and it looks quite good to say the least. The cinematic reveal trailer confirmed a lot of details players and fans had been anxious to learn about and we got quite a few new details out of the reveal as well. For instance, it would appear that Battlefield 2042 will have an open beta period in the months before its October 2021 launch and you can get early access to the betas if you pre-order.

The info on Battlefield 2042’s upcoming open beta access was revealed in the game’s FAQ page, which launched on June 9, 2021 alongside Battlefield 2042’s reveal trailer. According to the FAQ page entry, Battlefield 2042 will have an open beta session “in the months leading up to launch.” It will be available to all players on every available platform that the game is coming to, although special early access will be given to players who pre-order the game ahead of the beta period. There will also be a technical test prior to the beta, but this will be a closed event for specific players.

With Battlefield 2042 revealed for an October 22 launch this year, there’s a lot we still want to see. Fortunately, it won’t be long before we get to see more. EA and DICE are set to show gameplay from Battlefield 2042 on June 13, 2021 during E3 2021’s events. There, we’ll get to see some of the teased dynamic weather and day/night cycles in action, as well as its take on near future gear and combat.

We don’t have official dates on when the Battlefield 2042 open beta will take place yet, so stay tuned for more info. Meanwhile, be sure to pre-order if you want to get in on early access to the beta ahead of the game’s launch.