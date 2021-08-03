New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 3, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Halo Infinite x Waze

Get some Halo Infinite goodness into your Waze experience. Users can choose to side with either the UNSC or the Banished, and will have either Master Chief directing their commute or the Banished war chief, Escharum.

Your daily dose of Sudoku

What is part of your daily routine?

Violating the Geneva Conventions

She's still at Activision Blizzard.

Ducks are awesome

But not geese. They can GET OUT.

MTV is getting old

Remember when it was just a music channel?

This is some great AR tech

Some kind of futuristic green screen for clothes? Wild.

Happy birthday!

Kirby is great.

This is some great rapping

I don't know how people can speak clearly while coming up with lyrics and rhymes.

Life imitating art

Love to see a meme come to life.

Jeff Steitzer says trans rights

Remember, trans rights are human rights.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold these days, and windy, and Rad is missing the warm summer sunlight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

