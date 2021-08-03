Evening Reading - August 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Grime review: Chiseled & polished metroidvania
- Shacknews' 25 favorite video interviews
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Street Fighter 5's final DLC character is an all-new boxer named Luke
- Google Pixel 6: Release date, price, specs, and Tensor chip details
- Diablo Immortal delayed to early 2022, controller support coming
- Activision Blizzard employees reject union-busting WilmerHale firm in letter to Bobby Kotick
- Wreckfest gets Carmageddon crossover, includes zombie pedestrians
- Corsair (CRSR) Q2 2021 earnings results miss estimates, outlook disappoints
- Xbox Game Pass early August 2021 series include Hades & Skate series
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Halo Infinite x Waze
Get some Halo Infinite goodness into your Waze experience. Users can choose to side with either the UNSC or the Banished, and will have either Master Chief directing their commute or the Banished war chief, Escharum.
Your daily dose of Sudoku
What is part of your daily routine?
Violating the Geneva Conventions
Hey @FranTownsend, let us know if you're starting to hunt for a new job. We could use an expert on the team. https://t.co/4QJSS6HJVQ— Can You Violate The Geneva Conventions? (@ViolateGeneva) August 3, 2021
She's still at Activision Blizzard.
Ducks are awesome
this is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/kv8vKO4H0I— Church ♡ (@manyawfulthings) August 1, 2021
But not geese. They can GET OUT.
MTV is getting old
MTV is actually 40 years old today pic.twitter.com/ckLV2Zqacw— Nostalgic Gamer (@16bitnostalgia) August 1, 2021
Remember when it was just a music channel?
This is some great AR tech
Very impressive garment segmentation, the potential is unlimited✨#ar #lensstudio #garmentsegmentation #xr #snap pic.twitter.com/XlGnEYyZfm— Sasha Menscikova 👩🦳 lets meet in VR (@menscikova) August 2, 2021
Some kind of futuristic green screen for clothes? Wild.
Happy birthday!
Masahiro Sakurai is 51 years old today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6IdwsvcAKF— Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) August 3, 2021
Kirby is great.
This is some great rapping
Mack & Cheese - shout to my @scrufacejean coming through with the ENERGY. pic.twitter.com/072lKf04V8— Harry Mack (@harrymack) August 3, 2021
I don't know how people can speak clearly while coming up with lyrics and rhymes.
Life imitating art
When the meme becomes reality… such a big achievement getting on the podium and hopefully everyone is loving my @Olympics coverage, because I’m not stopping. #olympics #olympicgames #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nhmzkZnWSd— Jonathon Lance (@jonno_lance) August 2, 2021
Love to see a meme come to life.
Jeff Steitzer says trans rights
HERE IT IS— tanis 🏳️⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) August 3, 2021
THE HALO ANNOUNCER, JEFF STEITZER, SAYING TRANS RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/FGRJnT4i45
Remember, trans rights are human rights.
Rad is missing the warm summer sunlight.
