Evening Reading - August 3, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Halo Infinite x Waze

Get some Halo Infinite goodness into your Waze experience. Users can choose to side with either the UNSC or the Banished, and will have either Master Chief directing their commute or the Banished war chief, Escharum.

Your daily dose of Sudoku

What is part of your daily routine?

Violating the Geneva Conventions

Hey @FranTownsend, let us know if you're starting to hunt for a new job. We could use an expert on the team. https://t.co/4QJSS6HJVQ — Can You Violate The Geneva Conventions? (@ViolateGeneva) August 3, 2021

She's still at Activision Blizzard.

Ducks are awesome

this is the best thing ever pic.twitter.com/kv8vKO4H0I — Church ♡ (@manyawfulthings) August 1, 2021

But not geese. They can GET OUT.

MTV is getting old

MTV is actually 40 years old today pic.twitter.com/ckLV2Zqacw — Nostalgic Gamer (@16bitnostalgia) August 1, 2021

Remember when it was just a music channel?

This is some great AR tech

Some kind of futuristic green screen for clothes? Wild.

Happy birthday!

Masahiro Sakurai is 51 years old today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6IdwsvcAKF — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) August 3, 2021

Kirby is great.

This is some great rapping

Mack & Cheese - shout to my @scrufacejean coming through with the ENERGY. pic.twitter.com/072lKf04V8 — Harry Mack (@harrymack) August 3, 2021

I don't know how people can speak clearly while coming up with lyrics and rhymes.

Life imitating art

When the meme becomes reality… such a big achievement getting on the podium and hopefully everyone is loving my @Olympics coverage, because I’m not stopping. #olympics #olympicgames #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/nhmzkZnWSd — Jonathon Lance (@jonno_lance) August 2, 2021

Love to see a meme come to life.

Jeff Steitzer says trans rights

HERE IT IS

THE HALO ANNOUNCER, JEFF STEITZER, SAYING TRANS RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/FGRJnT4i45 — tanis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) August 3, 2021

Remember, trans rights are human rights.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold these days, and windy, and Rad is missing the warm summer sunlight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.