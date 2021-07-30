Evening Reading - July 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. The week is nearly over, so let's round it out with the final Evening Reading of July 2021.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A rushed game is bad forever

"A rushed game is forever bad, a delayed game is every title since COVID"



- Shigeru Miyamoto (Probably) https://t.co/zfvzbWvMaf — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2021

Pour one out for another Covid game delay.

Check out this gorgeous Zela artwork

Hero of time.

Dear god...

Another Godzilla movie? Already?

This Scream painting is to die for

This Drew Barrymore painting from Scream (1996) is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Fjxemv4XHs — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) July 29, 2021

I would pay a lot of money for this.

Where's Nat?

She aint coming back.

House of Gucci first look

House of Gucci (2021) pic.twitter.com/LDRueYUmsw — Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 30, 2021

Looks great!

One more Scarlett vs Disney meme

This one was too good to pass up.

Bob Odenkirk is doing well!

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Best news of the day.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to do it for Shacknews!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.