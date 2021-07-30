Evening Reading - July 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews. The week is nearly over, so let's round it out with the final Evening Reading of July 2021.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Horizon Forbidden West reportedly being delayed to early 2022
- Playdate sold 20,000 units in less than 20 minutes
- Hitman 3's latest Elusive Target, the Heartbreaker, is now active in Mendoza
- Best quarterbacks - Madden NFL 22
- SNK names former Sega president Kenji Matsubara as new CEO
- Tesla Megapack battery system catches on fire in Australia during testing
- AndaSeat Eagle 2 Gaming Desk review: Get it together
- Weekend Console Download Deals for July 30: Xbox & PlayStation Summer Sales continue
- Weekend PC Download Deals for July 30: Free Marvel's Avengers Steam weekend
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A rushed game is bad forever
"A rushed game is forever bad, a delayed game is every title since COVID"— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2021
- Shigeru Miyamoto (Probably) https://t.co/zfvzbWvMaf
Pour one out for another Covid game delay.
Check out this gorgeous Zela artwork
#Zelda pic.twitter.com/9Yt38LjIUP— PISU🌤 (@pisu_1107) July 29, 2021
Hero of time.
Dear god...
o shit pic.twitter.com/D479kY2lrL— einstürzende neuböltōn, esq. 🇮🇹👑 (@AmbJohnBoIton) July 28, 2021
Another Godzilla movie? Already?
This Scream painting is to die for
This Drew Barrymore painting from Scream (1996) is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Fjxemv4XHs— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) July 29, 2021
I would pay a lot of money for this.
Where's Nat?
July 30, 2021
She aint coming back.
House of Gucci first look
House of Gucci (2021) pic.twitter.com/LDRueYUmsw— Ty Sunderland 🏁 (@tylersunderland) July 30, 2021
Looks great!
One more Scarlett vs Disney meme
July 29, 2021
This one was too good to pass up.
Bob Odenkirk is doing well!
Hi. It's Bob.— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021
Thank you.
To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.
And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.
Best news of the day.
