2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Evening Reading - July 30, 2021

It's night time in the USA, so let's close things out with Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
3

Good evening, Shacknews. The week is nearly over, so let's round it out with the final Evening Reading of July 2021. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A rushed game is bad forever

Pour one out for another Covid game delay.

Check out this gorgeous Zela artwork

Hero of time.

Dear god...

Another Godzilla movie? Already?

This Scream painting is to die for

I would pay a lot of money for this.

Where's Nat?

She aint coming back.

House of Gucci first look

Looks great!

One more Scarlett vs Disney meme

This one was too good to pass up.

Bob Odenkirk is doing well!

Best news of the day.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to do it for Shacknews!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

