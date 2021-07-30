Tesla Megapack battery system catches on fire in Australia during testing The source of a fire that happened at an Australian Tesla Megapack is unknown.

With Tesla’s growing line of vehicles entirely depending on electrical power, the company makes a strong effort to harness and store such power. This is where Tesla Megapacks come in, these power stations are used to store electrical energy in large quantities, and are scattered throughout the world. Unfortunately, something seems to have gone wrong at one of these locations, as a fire broke out at a Tesla Megapack in Australia earlier today.

The fire at an Australian Tesla Megapack was reported in the morning hours of July 30, 2021. The Megapack in question is located in Geelong, Victoria, and is one of the largest in the world. The fire happened during a testing of the system earlier this morning. As of the writing of this article, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to a report from CNBC, the Megapack was isolated from the electricity grid, so the fire fortunately caused no widespread outages in the surrounding areas. Louis de Sambucy, managing director of Neoen Australia, sent a letter to CNBC in which he stated “Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on site to manage the situation. The site has been disconnected from the grid and there will be no impact to the electricity supply.”

It’s fortunate that nobody was harmed in the fire at the Tesla Megapack and that no widespread outages have been reported. That said, it could be cause for concern should this potentially happen again at a different location. For more on everything in the world of Tesla, Shacknews is your place.