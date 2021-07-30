Weekend Console Download Deals for July 30: Xbox & PlayStation Summer Sales continue

If you were on vacation last week or living under some sort of rock, then you can be forgiven for missing out on the major summer sales. The good news is, there's still time for you to pick up some fantastic games. Both the PlayStation Summer Sale and Xbox Ultimate Game Sale are still going on right now! Pick up the top of games of this year and any years you might have missed.
Over at Nintendo, the Among Us free trial week for NSO members is over, but the game itself is still on sale for a little while longer. Plus, there are strong deals on games like Persona 5 Strikers, Two Point Hospital, and a lot more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Planet Alpha - FREE!
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - FREE!
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $5.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition - $27.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 8/3)
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection (Dishonored + Prey) - $23.99 (70% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Summer Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/2 @ 9AM PT)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.59 (59% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $11.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect - $31.99 (20% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survival Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Narita Boy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $14.79 (63% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.24 (45% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition - $27.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND for NSO members until 8/3)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $38.99 (35% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- B.ARK - $7.99 (20% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked All You Can Eat - $29.99 (25% off)
- Harvest Moon: One World - $39.99 (25% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $7.99 (82% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $19.79 (67% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (83% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.59 (82% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $12.49 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Invisible Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $4.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.79 (60% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $13.39 (33% off)
- Atomicrops - $7.49 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
