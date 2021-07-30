Best quarterbacks - Madden NFL 22 Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers highlight the best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22.

Although football is a team game, every squad is anchored by its quarterback. It’s because of this that the quarterback is also arguably the most important position on any Madden team. With the release of Madden NFL 22 just weeks away, EA Sports has been revealing the top 10 players at every position. Now, it’s time to look at the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22.

Patrick Mahomes - 99



Tom Brady - 97



Aaron Rodgers - 96



Russel Wilson - 94



Lamar Jackson - 90



Deshaun Watson - 90



Josh Allen - 88



Dak Prescott - 87



Ryan Tannehill - 87



Matt Ryan - 85

The two cover stars for Madden NFL 22 come in as the top two quarterbacks in the game. Patrick Mahomes once again joins the Madden 99 Club after yet another impressive year. Tom Brady scores a 97 overall after his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. League MVP Aaron Rodgers is right behind them, receiving a 96 overall.

Heading into his tenth season, Russel Wilson is a 94 overall player in Madden NFL 22. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rounds out the top 5 quarterbacks with a 90 overall. The bottom half of the list includes Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who gets an 88 overall after an impressive season that nearly ended with a Super Bowl appearance. Despite an overall disappointing year for the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan is an 85 overall in Madden NFL 22, making him the final member of the top 10.

Those are the best quarterbacks in Madden NFL 22. With the football season set to begin soon, EA Sports will tweak and adjust these overalls to reflect real-life performance. Stick with Shacknews for everything you need to know about Madden NFL 22 ahead of its release on August 20, 2021.