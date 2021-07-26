What is the Madden 99 Club? Here's what it means to be a part of the Madden 99 Club.

With the launch of Madden NFL 22, EA Sports has begun to reveal the overall ratings for the best players in the game. As a part of the ratings reveal is the ceremonious induction of new players into the Madden 99 Club. It’s a select group that requires an incredibly high criteria to meet, so let’s look at exactly what the Madden 99 Club is.

What is the Madden 99 Club?

The Madden 99 Club is the group of players that have been given a 99 overall rating in a Madden game. If you’re familiar with the games, you know that a 99 overall is the highest possible rating in the game, and only a handful of players ever reach such an accomplishment. With that in mind, EA Sports likes to make a big deal out of inducting new players into the 99 Club every year.

In Madden NFL 2022, Davante Adams is one of the newest members of the 99 Club. Such a high rating means he’s not only the best wide receiver in the game, but one of the best players overall. Players like Aaron Donald and Christian McCaffery have been featured in the Madden 99 Club in recent years.

A small handful of players are named to the 99 Club during the buildup to a new Madden release. That said, Madden overalls are live-tuned throughout the real-life NFL season, meaning that player overalls will be adjusted according to their performance. Because of this, players sitting at a 97 or 98 overall can become members of the 99 Club during the season.

