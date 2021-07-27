New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 27, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Discord now has threads!

Discord continues to evolve and cement itself as a valuable communication tool and today it gets a new Thread system. It's kind of like a side-conversation that can happen based off of one line. Discord recently added replies, which although useful for keeping track of who was replying to what, can often create a bit of clutter. This new Thread feature should prove to be quite handy when you want the main conversation to keep going and don't want to derail it with a tangential chat.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Palindromes in a sudoku is another step up from the usual.

Ocarina of Time is an excellent title

This video is worth a watch if you're a fan of the harrowing N64 title.

Movies based on Shakespeare are all the same

People be having wild names.

It's when we run out of letters that we really need to kick things into gear

But what do we do when we run out?

Copy-paste

It's like seeing the same NPC around each corner in GTA.

I don't think this is a common trope anymore

Maybe back in black and white silent films.

Let's all argue

Nothing like a good argument. Oh, wait. There is.

I was just reminiscing about Rollercoaster Tycoon

So many dangerous rides.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves getting all twisty and asking for belly rubs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

