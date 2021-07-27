Evening Reading - July 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Discord now has threads!

Discord continues to evolve and cement itself as a valuable communication tool and today it gets a new Thread system. It's kind of like a side-conversation that can happen based off of one line. Discord recently added replies, which although useful for keeping track of who was replying to what, can often create a bit of clutter. This new Thread feature should prove to be quite handy when you want the main conversation to keep going and don't want to derail it with a tangential chat.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Palindromes in a sudoku is another step up from the usual.

Ocarina of Time is an excellent title

This video is worth a watch if you're a fan of the harrowing N64 title.

Movies based on Shakespeare are all the same

I love when people are like “did you know this movie is actually based on Shakespeare” it’s like yeah I think I was tipped off when the 15 year old in Ohio is named Petruchio and attends Hamlet Regional High School and plays soccer for the Fighting Jesters or whatever the fuck — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) July 22, 2021

People be having wild names.

It's when we run out of letters that we really need to kick things into gear

deff getting worried about all these covid variants, if college taught me anything once u start seeing greek letters everywhere u need to run — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) July 22, 2021

But what do we do when we run out?

Copy-paste

The simulation is not running at full speed pic.twitter.com/oUfhQIkdUC — ₥ł₴₮₳₭Ɇ ฿₳฿Ɏ (@TokyoDilf) July 21, 2021

It's like seeing the same NPC around each corner in GTA.

I don't think this is a common trope anymore

i'm a prison guard. when i sleep i go "*snorrrrrrrre, mimimimimimi*", my biggest fear in life is someone stealing the big ring of keys i keep on my belt — samanthuel🌱B*L*M (@splendidland) July 22, 2021

Maybe back in black and white silent films.

Let's all argue

outside touching grass. this boring af. i see why yall love fighting about stupid shit all day instead — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) July 22, 2021

Nothing like a good argument. Oh, wait. There is.

I was just reminiscing about Rollercoaster Tycoon

Can’t stop feeling guilty about all of the OSHA violations I committed while playing roller coaster tycoon ten years ago — Natalie (@jbfan911) July 22, 2021

So many dangerous rides.

