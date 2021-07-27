Google (GOOGL) Q2 2021 earnings release shows 62% revenue growth driven by reopening ad spending Google (GOOGL) is out with its quarterly earnings, revealing an impressive streak for the company.

Google shared its Q2 2021 earnings on July 27, 2021. Here, we got a good sense of how the company has performed over the last quarter (ended on June 30). It was a massive quarter for Google (GOOGL), as the company saw a 62 percent revenue growth. This was primarily driven by repopenings as COVID-19 cases subsided in many parts of the world, and lockdowns began to end. Google’s ad business saw a major boom over the last few months.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai spoke to the company’s quarterly performance. “In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience.”

In the face of the pandemic, many have turned to online services for work, lifestyle, and entertainment, many of which are owned and operated by Google. Google also got a nice bump as many services around the world began to reopen doors for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

