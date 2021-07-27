New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

World of Warcraft development grinds to a halt following Activision Blizzard's statement

Workers have been left "mad and traumatized" following Activision Blizzard's response to the findings of the Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
Sam Chandler
1

Activision Blizzard has recently come under fire following a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. According to one developer, Activision Blizzard’s response to these allegations has caused the development of World of Warcraft to stop.

Senior System Designer Jeff Hamilton took to Twitter on July 25, 2021 to express his thoughts and feelings concerning Activision Blizzard’s response to the DFEH lawsuit. According to Hamilton, the general morale of developers working on World of Warcraft is low, with workers being “mad and traumatized” to the point that they’re “rendered unable to keep making a great game.”

A lot of statements have surfaced over the past few days, though it’s likely the one reported on by Jason Schreier is what caused the most consternation for the workers.

The statement, linked above in Schreier’s Tweet, is from a spokesperson who says the Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit includes “distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past.” The statement goes on to claim the DFEH “rushed to file an inaccurate complaint” which Activision Blizzard will “demonstrate in court.” The statement also says, “We are sickened by the reprehensible conduct of the DFEH,” in regards to the firm’s mention of a previous employee who committed suicide.

Hopefully today’s statement by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will help improve the morale of the team, though more work and action will invariably need to be taken. The official Warcraft Twitter account also released a statement claiming that in-game changes will be occurring to “remove references that are not appropriate for our world.” Bryant Francis of Gamasutra writes that it could be the removal of NPC Field Marshal Afrasiabi, who is named after Alex Afrasiabi, a former lead designer on WoW who was named in the DFEH lawsuit.

This will no doubt be a long process, so anticipate updates on this moving forward. You can keep up to date on the situation via Shacknews’ Activision Blizzard page.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola