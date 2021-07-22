Evening Reading - July 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Death's Door review: Reaping revenge
- Samurai Gunn 2 early access impressions: Samurai funn
- Psychonauts 2 hands-on preview: Matinee of mental gymnatics
- The Sims 4: Cottage Living made me want to sell my house and move to the woods
- Dead Space remake teased at EA Play Live 2021
- Builder looks to be the ultimate Battlefield customization toolbox
- Battlefield Portal offers classic series content in Battlefield 2042
- Genshin Impact is getting Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as a playable character
- Intel (INTC) Q2 2021 earnings results beat expectations, company ups full-year guidance
- Knockout City Season 2: Fight at the Movies shown at EA Play Live 2021, coming this week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
PS5 owners can get 6 months of Apple TV+
PlayStation and Apple are running a special deal at the moment for those who manage to pick up a PlayStation 5. Users can redeem the offer between now and July 22, 2022, and gain access to Apple TV's large catalogue of programs. After the six month trial, the subscription renews for $4.99 a month.
Time to read the comments on random YouTube videos
outside touching grass. this boring af. i see why yall love fighting about stupid shit all day instead— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) July 22, 2021
Might even get into a fight with a stranger.
GOT HIM
Got asked to increase the fov in Skyrim pic.twitter.com/Nm5Kzossud— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) July 17, 2021
WHAT AN IDIOT.
Which one do you think is better?
Tabs vs Spaces pic.twitter.com/FqYDpVqYNj— Pavol Rusnak ⚡🟩 (@pavolrusnak) July 17, 2021
I'm more about spaces. Tabs aren't used often enough.
They 100% tell their friends
It’s so insane that we trust therapists to keep our secrets. If I was a therapist I would be like “omg u should hear what this absolute psycho told me the other day”— nina oyama (@ninaoyama) June 24, 2021
They wouldn't give names or details though. But they for sure do this.
Have some artwork
Mockup #pixelart #ドット絵 #gamedev pic.twitter.com/uTgpA1QmUP— tai (@taisekimori) July 18, 2021
I would like to play this game.
Limewire was great
generations are mostly fake but i have arbitrarily decided that the millennial / gen-z line is whether this joke lands pic.twitter.com/MfJlAE9mZs— cal50 (@cal50) July 17, 2021
The immediate regret when you realized you accidentally double-clicked an .exe file.
Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch
😏🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/jr8mMgUfUu— Josh M (@UncleJosh029) July 16, 2021
Also, the Steam Deck has Disco Elysium on it. You tell me which one is better. Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
Incoming trade offer
July 17, 2021
Do you accept?
