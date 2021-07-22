New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 22, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

PS5 owners can get 6 months of Apple TV+

apple tv ps5

PlayStation and Apple are running a special deal at the moment for those who manage to pick up a PlayStation 5. Users can redeem the offer between now and July 22, 2022, and gain access to Apple TV's large catalogue of programs. After the six month trial, the subscription renews for $4.99 a month.

Time to read the comments on random YouTube videos

Might even get into a fight with a stranger.

GOT HIM

WHAT AN IDIOT.

Which one do you think is better?

I'm more about spaces. Tabs aren't used often enough.

They 100% tell their friends

They wouldn't give names or details though. But they for sure do this.

Have some artwork

I would like to play this game.

Limewire was great

The immediate regret when you realized you accidentally double-clicked an .exe file.

Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch

Also, the Steam Deck has Disco Elysium on it. You tell me which one is better. Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Incoming trade offer

Do you accept?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to get you through the rest of Thursday before it's Friday. Have a good night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

