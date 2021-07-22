Intel (INTC) Q2 2021 earnings results beat expectations, company ups full-year guidance Intel had a better Q2 2021 than expected due in large part to a 33 percent increase in PC platform sales year-over-year, and it's forecasting a stronger Q3.

As we enter into the time period of Q2 2021 earnings reports from various companies, Intel is one of the early groups to launch its latest report. Intel has faced a lot of strong competition and challenges throughout the previous year from AMD, which has figured into a lot of console and further gaming products, ARM (now under NVIDIA), and with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Even despite these issues, Intel managed to post a better-than-expected Q2, thanks in large part to business from increased PC volume shipments and Mobileye business.

Intel (INTC) Q2 2021 Earnings Results

A major highlight of Intel (INTC)'s Q2 2021 financials was an increase in revenue that even outdid forecasts for the quarter.

Intel posted its Q2 2021 Financial Results report on its investor relations website on July 22, 2021. The results featured a revenue stat of $18.5 billion USD over the last quarter, which was up 2 percent year over year and up $0.7 billion to forecasts. PC volume shipments were a large part of this, featuring a 33 percent increase year-over-year. It would seem that Intel was also able to cash in on the PC demand craze that has highlighted much of the previous year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

