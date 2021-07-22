Builder looks to be the ultimate Battlefield customization toolbox Battlefield fans can create the match scenario of their dreams using DICE and Ripple Effect's Builder mode.

After a lackluster reception to Battlefield 5 back in 2018, the teams at EA and DICE have been working hard to ensure that the next game in the series can be a return to form. During today’s EA Play event, Battlefield 2042 got prime billing and the folks behind the game got a chance to show off some of the new features that had previously been under wraps. One of the most intriguing new additions to the series is undoubtedly Builder mode. This tool allows players to customize a Battlefield match to their exact specifications and share the creation with other Battlefield 2042 owners.

Players will have the complete Battlefield toy box at their disposal, featuring powerful tools to create new and completely unique Battlefield experiences. These experiences can be shared with the community through a web-based platform for both console and PC players. Within Builder, players are able to change game settings and logic using the advanced Logic Editor. The Logic Editor is a visual scripting tool where players can manipulate game elements by placing Logic Blocks within the editor. Player-created experiences can also be tested utilizing AI soldiers to ensure everything is working as intended before live play.

Customizable features include:

Maps Pick from the selection of 13 available maps

Modes Choose from a range of game modes - whether it be more established modes like Rush or Conquest, or starting with something completely custom

Mode Settings

Fine tune various details within the mode including: Factions - choose which soldiers, weapons, and vehicles can compete on the battlefield Mobility - Toggle players’ ability to Aim Down Sights, go prone, and more Visibility - Toggle Heads’ Up Display and minimap visibility for players Arsenal - Restrict weapons, Specialists, gear, and vehicles that players have access to in matches Scale - Adjust the balance of each battle by controlling the max number of players in each team as well as which weapons they have access to

Team Select - The ability to put different teams and eras of soldiers against each other

Weapon/Gadget/Vehicle Restrictions - Fine tune which soldiers should be available from each faction, which weapons and attachments they can use, which vehicles are available and how to access them

Settings - Players can use these to refine the experience they want to make, toggling options like core game mode rules, soldier settings, vehicle settings, and UI settings

Logic Editor - Additional options to cater to unique experiences, allowing players to define rules, set victory conditions, team scale, and specific in-game events

The number of match possibilities that could come out of Builder mode are nearly endless and should provide Battlefield diehards the chance to fine-tune the game to their liking. Whether you set up a match between Bad Company 2 quad bikes and Battlefield 2042 robo-dogs or an impossible scenario where a lonely squad of WW2-era British soldiers must topple modern tanks, this year’s edition of Battlefield will be unlike any previous.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on last-gen and current-gen consoles, as well as on PC, later this year on October 22. Those who can’t wait that long are encouraged to look out for details on the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta that is scheduled to run in September for those who pre-order the game.