Evening Reading - June 29, 2021

How good is Halo?
That was fucking insane. God I love @Halo. pic.twitter.com/kDvy2OpiBT— ClearlyMe 🚀 (@ClearIyMe) June 26, 2021
Far out. The physics in this game are great. Halo Infinite is going to be good.
Stop making me ask for ridiculous items
hate restaurants that make u say shit like yeah can i have the big wet daddy burger please thanks— olive 🍓🐇 (@milkandmorphine) June 23, 2021
Please, just name things normally.
A thread about game dev meetings
Mute this thread if you don't want to hear my opinions on VIDEO GAME DEV MEETINGS. My experience comes from 22 years of working on PC & console teams ranging from 10-90 people. It might not be representative of all environments, but take it for what it's worth.— Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) June 25, 2021
1/Too many
Lots of interesting observations here.
Would you join this Covenant?
June 24, 2021
What would its rank-up item be?
I would like to buy these chairs
June 23, 2021
Does the bloke come with it? Could always use another mate.
New Spotify skin is lookin' good
new screenshot of Windows 11 Spotify. I’m into it pic.twitter.com/RoW6UKixSV— danny o'dwyer (@dannyodwyer) June 26, 2021
Man, those were the days.
I thought this was illegal?
BREAKING: my husband was just talking to a casual acquaintance whose name he couldn’t remember, so he said “I’m sorry I forget your name?” and the guy told him his name. I didn’t know you could do that??— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) June 26, 2021
Are you actually allowed to ask someone's name if you forgot?
A wise person once said...
"Tweet others the way you would like to be tweeted."— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 29, 2021
- Anonymous
Keep this one in mind when existing online.
