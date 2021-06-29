New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 29, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How good is Halo?

Far out. The physics in this game are great. Halo Infinite is going to be good.

Stop making me ask for ridiculous items

Please, just name things normally.

A thread about game dev meetings

Lots of interesting observations here.

Would you join this Covenant?

What would its rank-up item be?

I would like to buy these chairs

Does the bloke come with it? Could always use another mate.

New Spotify skin is lookin' good

Man, those were the days.

I thought this was illegal?

Are you actually allowed to ask someone's name if you forgot?

A wise person once said...

Keep this one in mind when existing online.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's another favorite photo of mine. Rad loves smooshing his face into the bed when he sleeps.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

