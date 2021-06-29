Corsair launching new 7000D AIRFLOW and iCUE 7000X RGB cases The PC peripheral giant has two new full tower cases for the PC enthusiast who wants room to include the kitchen sink in their build.

While opting to build your PC in enclosures of ever-shrinking dimensions has been pretty popular over the last few years, there will always be the need for larger chassis that can accommodate special builds or hold loads of equipment. The folks over at Corsair have a pair of new cases ready to launch that aim to serve the ATX full tower market and they are loaded with contemporary features. The Corsair 7000D AIRFLOW and iCUE 7000X RGB cases might be the perfect choice for your next full tower PC.

The 7000D AIRFLOW is a dream choice if you judge a PC build by the number of fans included. This chassis can hold up to twelve 120mm or seven 140mm fans at once and can fit up to two 420mm radiators at once or three 360mm radiators at once. Whether you have plans to air cool or water cool, the 7000D AIRFLOW has you covered. A tempered glass side panel helps to show off all your parts and a triple-slot vertical GPU mount will let the world see your GPU in all its glory.

The iCUE 7000X RGB chassis has similar dimensions to its 7000D sibling, along with identical fan mount and radiator mount capability. It also comes pre-loaded with the COMMANDER CORE XT RGB fan controller. It can accommodate up to six of Corsair’s iCUE RGB fans, plus it works with the iCUE lights strips. It also has temperature probes so you can stay on top of thermals anywhere in your PC. A tempered glass front panel will show off your front intake in all its RGB glory.

Both cases are available now with the 7000D AIRFLOW priced at $259.99 USD and the iCUE 7000X RGB priced at $329.99 USD. You can find out more about these 7000-series cases (and others) at Corsair’s website.