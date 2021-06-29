Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 12.0.0 patch notes Get ready for the next battle, because Nintendo has deployed its latest patch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, alongside new DLC fighter Kazuya Mishima from Tekken.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have had a good week so far. It began with Series Director Masahiro Sakurai unveiling official gameplay for Tekken's Kazuya Mishima, as well as offering a release date for the newest addition to the DLC roster. A full day has passed and now the version 12.0.0 patch is ready to roll out. Beyond Kazuya, however, there are also a handful of major balance updates for the rest of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's 12.0.0 update has been deployed to all Nintendo Switch owners. The full patch notes have been uploaded to the Nintendo website, along with the latest Fighter Adjustments. The full list of changes can be seen below.

Fighter Adjustments Fighter Move Change Marth Dash Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Up Tilt Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Young Link Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Olimar Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window. Rosalina & Luma Side Special Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse. Mii Brawler Neutral Special 2 Increased the attack range in the front. Mii Brawler Side Special 1 Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Mii Brawler Down Special 1 Increased power against shields.

Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Side Special 1 Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Up Special 1 Increased power of the last hit.

Extended launch distance of the last hit. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 1 Increased invincibility speed.

Increased speed for the counter detection.

Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 3 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Neutral Special 2 Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks. Mii Gunner Up Special 1 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Up Special 2 Extended the invincibility time. Mii Gunner Down Special 3 Reduced vulnerability. Ryu Neutral Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken. Bayonetta Flurry Attack to KO Adjusted launch angle.

Extended launch distance. Bayonetta Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed. Bayonetta Down Special Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile. Banjo & Kazooie Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Back Air Attack Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance. Min Min Up Smash Attack Decreased attack speed.

Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.

Shortened launch distance. Min Min Up Special Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection. Steve & Alex Side Special Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape. Pyra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Pyra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Moving Air Dodge Shortened invincibility time. Mythra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Mythra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Neutral Special The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent's weight.

A majority of the changes have gone to Ultimate's DLC characters. Banjo & Kazooie got some significant buffs, while Min Min and Pyra/Mythra have seen a few of their stats diminished. Mii Fighters have gotten some significant upgrades, while Marth has gotten some boosts in his Dash and Up Tilt Attacks.

Beyond today's balance changes, look for new Tekken-themed Spirits to be made available. This includes new Spirits for characters like Heihachi, Nina Williams, Jack-7, King & Armor King, and more. Plus, Jin Kazama's Spirit can be upgraded to Devil Jin at level 99.

Look for new Mii Fighter outfit pieces to join the party, as well. These are taken from Devil May Cry, Skyrim, Tales of Symphonia, and Shantae. The Shantae Brawler outfit will also come with a new music track.

Good luck to all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players, regardless of your favorite fighter, with today's 12.0.0 update. If you're looking to try out Kazuya for yourself, consider checking out Smash Bros. pro Mew2King's full frame data analysis video. Only one fighter remains for Fighter Pass Vol. 2 and for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, period. Shacknews will be on the lookout for the last character to join the party.