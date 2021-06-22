Evening Reading - June 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Salt and pepper shakers

ive literally been laughing for an hour now pic.twitter.com/BYTvgM5HJ2 — phteven (@PhriendlyCody) June 22, 2021

Or pepper and pepper shakers?.

Sea of Thieves Xbox controller

With #APiratesLife dropping soon, I wanted to take a moment to remind you that the #SeaOfThieves Xbox controller is the best looking controller ever made and quite possibly the best loot a swashbuckling gamer could ever plunder 🏴‍☠️@SeaOfThieves @XboxANZ pic.twitter.com/WSdCvKnUSQ — Lewis Vaughan (@pikalew) June 22, 2021

This controller is so dang cool.

Peter Pan has such grace

can't wait for school plays again so we can get more moments like when my friend played Peter Pan pic.twitter.com/ECpdsDgt0w — Nathan Cykiert (@nathancykiert) June 21, 2021

So much elegance on display.

Surprise kitten!

The best surprise.

Free advice

You get what you pay for.

Blood Gulch is fantastic

Walter White in Blood Gulch pic.twitter.com/87Qaus9e5T — FABINO (@KinoFabino) June 20, 2021

I hope it's in Halo Infinite in some capacity.

Why so many remotes?

Seriously. Too many remotes.

Connected

IM AM DRY HEAVING THE FUCKNG SCREAM pic.twitter.com/qbMmxxT8QR — sabrina’s inferno (@sab_weenuh) June 22, 2021

Best reaction.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a kitten. So little!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.