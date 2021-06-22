Evening Reading - June 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Making of Quake, Part 3: Coloring in the Map
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance review: New initiatives
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Updated packaging fuels rumors that Ghost of Tsushima is PC bound
- Astroneer Jet Powered Update patch notes add a new Hoverboard, no kickflips
- Quake Champions adds DM6 map in celebration of franchise's 25th anniversary
- 3DRealms devs' Tremor to bring free, new 32 level campaign to the original Quake
- PAX West is returning this year as a live event
- Overwatch adds crossplay today alongside new Ashe challenge
- GameStop (GME) completes $1 billion secondary offering of 5 million shares
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Salt and pepper shakers
ive literally been laughing for an hour now pic.twitter.com/BYTvgM5HJ2— phteven (@PhriendlyCody) June 22, 2021
Or pepper and pepper shakers?.
Sea of Thieves Xbox controller
With #APiratesLife dropping soon, I wanted to take a moment to remind you that the #SeaOfThieves Xbox controller is the best looking controller ever made and quite possibly the best loot a swashbuckling gamer could ever plunder 🏴☠️@SeaOfThieves @XboxANZ pic.twitter.com/WSdCvKnUSQ— Lewis Vaughan (@pikalew) June 22, 2021
This controller is so dang cool.
Peter Pan has such grace
can't wait for school plays again so we can get more moments like when my friend played Peter Pan pic.twitter.com/ECpdsDgt0w— Nathan Cykiert (@nathancykiert) June 21, 2021
So much elegance on display.
Surprise kitten!
June 21, 2021
The best surprise.
Free advice
June 19, 2021
You get what you pay for.
Blood Gulch is fantastic
Walter White in Blood Gulch pic.twitter.com/87Qaus9e5T— FABINO (@KinoFabino) June 20, 2021
I hope it's in Halo Infinite in some capacity.
Why so many remotes?
nobody:— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 20, 2021
dads: pic.twitter.com/e4cgLzW4HI
Seriously. Too many remotes.
Connected
IM AM DRY HEAVING THE FUCKNG SCREAM pic.twitter.com/qbMmxxT8QR— sabrina’s inferno (@sab_weenuh) June 22, 2021
Best reaction.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a kitten. So little!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
