3DRealms devs' Tremor to bring free, new 32 level campaign to the original Quake At 25 years old, Quake is still getting some kick-ass mods, the latest of which comes from a handful of developers, including a few at 3DRealms.

Some people may have heard, especially those who have frequented Shacknews from the very beginning, but Quake is turning 25 this year. It may not be as popular today as it was in 1996, but id Software's classic shooter still has a massive following to the point that modders are still offering up new ways to enjoy it. The latest comes through a new 32 level campaign called Tremor.

Let's check out the description from the Tremor team from their YouTube channel:

Announcing Tremor, a brand new, free of charge, 32 level campaign for the original Quake. Re-live traversing four nightmarish dimensions in an authentic, lo-fi experience straight from 1996. Evade the wrath of Shamblers, run away from blood-stained crushers, and be perplexed by low gravity as Tremor brings back all the unspeakable horrors of old. Created by an all-star team of level designers from high-profile releases such as Arcane Dimensions, Graven, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Also featuring a brand new dark ambient soundtrack, containing 11 tracks of creeping terror. Brought to life with modern tools such as Radiant and Trenchbroom.

This looks to be a labor of love from hardcore Quake fans, who are taking time out from their primary projects to put together something for the 1996 classic. The whole thing will play just like the classic Quake with no extra bells and whistles, though as noted above, it is being assembled with some modern tools.

There's no word on when Tremor will release, but we'll have our eye on it here at Shacknews. For now, we have a full 25 years of Quake celebration that's going down throughout 2021.