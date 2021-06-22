Astroneer Jet Powered Update patch notes add a new Hoverboard, no kickflips We're not going to be grinding moon craters anytime soon, but Astroneer's new Jet Powered Update still features some cool vehicles.

The interplanetary survival/explorer sim that is Astroneer has continued to give us some incredible ways to explore the cosmos and its astral bodies over the course of its early access and post-release period over the last couple years. That said, System Era Softworks has some fun new gear and equipment lined up for us in its latest update. The Astroneer Jet Powered Update brought us a hoverboard and a VTOL aircraft to explore planetary surfaces in all-new style.

System Era Softworks announced the launch of the Jet Powered Update for Astroneer in a patch notes post on June 22, 2021, alongside a new trailer for the update launched on the System Era YouTube channel. The new update, which launched today on available platforms brings the latest slew of balancing and changes to the game. The most notable among these changes it the new hoverboard and VTOL vehicles, which players can unlock in a new mission line that will take them on a journey of tasks throughout the Sol system, after which both vehicles will be available for their use.

That wasn’t all that the Jet Powered Update had. There are also new missions with data recorders to discover and MATs (material analysis transmitters) to calibrate with various substances. You’ll also be able to unlock the Leveling Block gear for printing, which will allow players to terraform planetary substances in small spaces and shape them to the player’s will and creativity. EXO Caches have also been added to the universe that will release EXO Chips upon destruction.

We saw much of the Jet Powered Update at the recent Astroneer livestream earlier this June, but now it’s in action, so if you’re looking to get your galactic skate or planetary flight on in the game, be sure to check it out alongside all of the game’s new content.