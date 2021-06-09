Watch the June 9 Astroneer livestream here Check your oxygen levels because it's almost time to blast off: the Astroneer livestream is upon us!

Astroneer is the game that keeps on giving, and the developers, System Era Softworks, are preparing to unleash more goodness in the form of a livestream. For those that love a bit of space-faring exploration, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. To that end, you can watch the Astroneer livestream right here on Shacknews. Please, stay with us and check it out.

Astroneer livestream - June 9

The Astroneer livestream is scheduled to begin on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. While there’s no knowing how long this stream will last, a cursory look at the SES_dev Twitch channel (which is where the stream will take place), reveals streams of varying lengths from one hour to even some that are close to four hours long! We could be looking at a stream that lasts at least one hour, so set aside some time to chill out.

Astroneer continues to receive impressive updates. It was only last year that update 1.12 added a camera to Creative Mode, dedicated servers, and a myriad of performance improvements and bug fixes. What this next update includes is anyone’s guess, but we’re close to finding out. Perhaps we’ll even see more impressive creations, like the player that created Tic-Tac-Toe using repeaters and some ingenuity.

No matter what gets announced today, you can bet your bottom dollar we here at Shacknews will be excited about it. Make sure you spend some time looking over the Shacknews Astroneer page for a wealth of information and the latest news on System Era Softworks’ stellar title.