Quake Champions adds DM6 map in celebration of franchise's 25th anniversary Bethesda and id Software are celebrating the silver anniversary of Quake by reviving one of the series' most-iconic maps for play in Quake Champions.

We’re not gonna lie, guys. 1996 got pretty wild. Aliens blew up the White House, a tornado almost killed Bill Paxton and Mad About You, the Spice Girls appeared out of nowhere, Fox News hit the air for the first time, and they even cloned a sheep. In the middle of all this, id Software managed to shake up the entire video game industry with the release of Quake.

As one of the most influential and important games in history, Quake was at the forefront of new technology, including netplay and 3D acceleration. We now sit 25 years after the launch of Quake and the celebration of its silver anniversary is heating up. The teams at Bethesda and id Software are celebrating by offering the iconic DM6 map from Quake for play in Quake Champions.

DM6, also known as Dark Zone, will be coming to Quake Champions as part of its Summer Update. In addition to the map, a big wad of classic Quake weapons and items are also in the mix, allowing old and new players to party like it was 1996. Thankfully, some things have gotten easier in the last 25 years. Unlike in 1996, you won’t have to fiddle with dial-up modems, add-in 3D cards, or worry if your CD-ROM drive is fast enough to get into the Quake action.

Quake fans should also make sure to check out the wonderful writing of our own David Craddock as he dives deep into the history of Quake. We’d also like to invite any interested parties to check out this weekend’s Great Quakeholio Tournament where entrants will duke it out for a share of the $10,000 prize pool.