Evening Reading - June 21, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4 Update: Tournament structure and maps
- The Making of Quake, Part 3: Coloring in the Map
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance review: New initiatives
- Final Fantasy 9 is being adapted into a children's animated series
- DOTA 2 TI10 may leave Sweden after vote bars esports from sports federation
- Blue Box Game Studios refutes Silent Hill reboot rumors
- Twitter releases list of 2021's most tweeted games so far
- Battlefield 2042 map sizes and player counts by platform
- PlayStation boss Jim Ryan - 'We support and encourage cross-play'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A thread about tomatoes
I have to comment on this, because there is SO much wrong with this idiocy, I can't even.— Glenn White (@justicar) June 17, 2021
Buckle up. Or mute me, whatever. pic.twitter.com/CSs14QezOj
Get schooled!
Takeshi's Castle
June 17, 2021
This looks like such a great game show.
Big Souls
Miyazaki be like pic.twitter.com/nOMmMmz3K0— Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) June 18, 2021
No sequels, only Big Souls.
Kyle does it again
Me: is it because I always pretend to be psychic?— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 19, 2021
Her: I'm breaking up with y- oh god dammit
There are a lot of good jokes on Twitter. Mitch Hedberg would be so good at Twitter.
Slowly rotating
윈도우 10 휴지통 vs 윈도우 11 휴지통 pic.twitter.com/re0ybIMi2x— 대환장 갤러리 (@bighwanjang1) June 19, 2021
One day it will be backwards. Or maybe a top-down view?
More public bathrooms, please
A coffee shop without a bathroom should be illegal. You are selling doo doo juice. Don’t play these dangerous games with me please.— Ryan Asher (@Reen_Machine) June 19, 2021
Time for another coffee.
Simpsons meme
*papa roach voice*— wilf (@friendlykitties) June 20, 2021
cut my life into pieces pic.twitter.com/oHtoLnlbiH
His name is Bort.
Do your best today
June 20, 2021
It's okay if it wasn't the same as yesterday.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's all twisty and looking for some attention.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 21, 2021