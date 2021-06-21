PlayStation boss Jim Ryan - 'We support and encourage cross-play' Sony expresses interest in more cross-play games coming to PlayStation.

Cross-play functionality is becoming more and more of a mainstay, with some of the biggest games on the market allowing players to team up or compete against players across different systems. One apparent road bump in the ongoing movement to make cross-play more widespread has been Sony and PlayStation, as reports claim the company has been a bit tough in opening up cross-play functionality on its platform. This seems to be changing, as Head of PlayStation Jim Ryan expressed a desire for more cross-play titles in a new interview.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan sat down with Axios for an interview, where the topic of cross-play came up. It’s here that Ryan expressed a desire for more cross-play games to come to PlayStation. "We support and encourage cross-play," he said, citing games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Rocket League.

This of course is a stark contrast to the Sony we got three years ago, that was fairly adamant against opening up the floodgates on cross-play. In fact, just last month, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford announced that Borderlands 3 would be receiving cross-play functionality on all platforms except for PlayStation. This would contradict the sentiment shared by Jim Ryan in the new interview.

Either way, it will be interesting to see if Sony does have a shift in philosophy in regards to cross-play moving forward. For future updates on PlayStation and Sony, you can count on Shacknews.