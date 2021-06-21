Final Fantasy 9 is being adapted into a children's animated series The production is being handled by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios, who will produce and distribute the animated adaptation.

Among the Final Fantasy games, FF9 is widely considered to be one of the ones that stand out most. Following the dour and more science fiction moods of FF7 and FF8, Final Fantasy 9 went to a more whimsical approach reminiscent of earlier Final Fantasy games. It’s often considered to be among the top of the bunch for that reason and will soon be the basis of an animated adaptation coming from French production company Cyber Group Studios.

The Final Fantasy 9 animated series was recently reported by Kidscreen on June 21, 2021, who shared that Paris-based Cyber Group Studios had recently picked rights and begun work on the production. The product is said to be an animated adaptation directed at eight- to 13-year-old children and Cyber Group Studios will not only be handling the production, but also worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandising. It is still in early conception, but Cyber Group CEO Pierre Sissman says he plans to pitch the series to broadcasters within a few months. The goal will be for the Final Fantasy 9 series to go into full production in late 2021 or early 2022.

Final Fantasy 9 featured fan-favorite characters such as Vivi (pictured) and Freya and despite its charm, also ventured deep into topics like identity, individuality, and free will.

Final Fantasy 9 originally came out in June 2000. The game followed hot on the trail of Final Fantasy 8 in 1999 and took a far more traditional approach to the gameplay style despite its (at the time) impressive visuals. The world was far more fantasy-fiction based in comparison to its two predecessors and featured a much brighter tone. It is still beloved by its creator and fans around the world, and has been ported to mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, and PC since.

It still feels like it’s quite a ways off from us seeing anything concrete out of this announcement. Still, the promise of a proper Final Fantasy 9 animated series in the coming future sounds like quite the show to look forward to. Stay tuned as we await any further details or updates later this year.