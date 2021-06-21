Twitter releases list of 2021's most tweeted games so far Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Minecraft are among the most talked-about games YTD.

Twitter is a massive tool in the video game world. Not only do companies use it to make new announcements, but it’s also home to all sorts of gaming discourse. With that in mind, Twitter has released its gaming insights for 2021 YTD (year-to-date). This includes stats from E3 as well as recent esports events. The new Twitter insights report shows us the top ten most tweeted-about video games of 2021 up to this point.

The Twitter gaming and esports insights were posted today by the social media company. Here, Twitter dives into the performance analytics of gaming on the platform up to the halfway point of 2021. These stats included the recent VCT tournament event, as well as E3 2021. It’s also where Twitter provided the list of the top ten most tweeted video games of the year so far.

The top 10 most tweeted video games of 2021:

Genshin Impact Apex Legends Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Animal Crossing Knives Out Fortnite Monster Hunter Fate/Grand Order Minecraft

These numbers account for Twitter users around the world. Genshin Impact comes in as the most tweeted-about game of 2021 so far, which isn’t much of a surprise when you consider its financial success and worldwide appeal. There are also several ongoing titles on the list, such as Apex Legends, Minecraft, and Fortnite. In fact, Monster Hunter is the only name on the list that’s had a new game release this calendar year, this speaks to the lasting impact of the other nine titles featured on the list.

With Twitter having such a strong impact on gaming discourse, it’s fascinating to see just exactly how certain titles are performing on the platform. For more on Twitter and the way it factors into the gaming world, stick with us here on Shacknews.