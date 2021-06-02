Evening Reading - June 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs review: Digging below the surface
- F1 2021 hands-on preview: HAM-VER-BOT
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One hands-on preview: Formative deductions
- Bend Studio confirms it's working on a new IP
- Where to buy an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti
- Battlefield 4 is free on EA Origin if you've got Amazon Prime
- Horizon Forbidden West tentatively 'on track' for holiday 2021 release
- GameStop (GME) shares hit 3-month high as AMC short squeeze intensifies
- God of War: Ragnarok delayed to 2022
- Nintendo to open gallery of 'exhibits & experiences' at renovated Kyoto factory site
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Guess what? We're verified on Twitter!
.@shacknews is VERIFIED!!!!— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) June 2, 2021
Let's👏Go👏Fam! @shacknews @verified. We made it. pic.twitter.com/xoisA1GIDw— Greg Burke🍥 (@GregBurke85) June 2, 2021
The best place on the internet has finally earned its blue tick. More good times ahead!
NFTs explained
Excellent explanation of an NFT. pic.twitter.com/yri7QdWiDO— TikTok Investors (@TikTokInvestors) June 2, 2021
I hope that helps.
Daisy ensuring Luigi gets the right order
she only wants the best for him 🌼#princessdaisy #luigi #supermario #nintendo pic.twitter.com/OFatiiKy49— 💕crema💕 comms closed (@cremanata_art) June 2, 2021
He's a bit too timid to do it himself, which is fine.
King of the Hill x ZZ Top
June 2, 2021
This was a strange episode, for sure.
I hope you had a good sleep
did you sleep well?— ʀᴇᴍᴢᴇʟ 💫 (@remzel___) June 1, 2021
me: pic.twitter.com/JIC9rgL1uy
If not, you can try again tonight.
Time for companies to change their logos for a month
Disney next month: pic.twitter.com/iFTOD4jZi9— 🌸🥖 Kéké 🥖🌸 (@Kekeflipnote) June 2, 2021
It's like a switch that gets flipped once a year.
Remember: Sonic is immortal
June 2, 2021
He exists outside of time.
The download test
June 1, 2021
Back when your internet squawked at you when you went online.
Laundry day
Doing laundry pic.twitter.com/4U5VIJHk8W— picolo (@_gabrielpicolo) June 2, 2021
I can't wait for more of this show.
It's Wednesday in the United States, which means you get another photo of Wednesday. This one is a favorite of mine. She looks a bit chonky here, but she's not. Just lots of fluff.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
