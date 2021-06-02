Evening Reading - June 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Guess what? We're verified on Twitter!

The best place on the internet has finally earned its blue tick. More good times ahead!

NFTs explained

Excellent explanation of an NFT. pic.twitter.com/yri7QdWiDO — TikTok Investors (@TikTokInvestors) June 2, 2021

I hope that helps.

Daisy ensuring Luigi gets the right order

He's a bit too timid to do it himself, which is fine.

King of the Hill x ZZ Top

pic.twitter.com/BmmJlsxkSX — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) June 2, 2021

This was a strange episode, for sure.

I hope you had a good sleep

If not, you can try again tonight.

Time for companies to change their logos for a month

It's like a switch that gets flipped once a year.

Remember: Sonic is immortal

He exists outside of time.

The download test

Back when your internet squawked at you when you went online.

Laundry day

I can't wait for more of this show.

