Battlefield 4 is free on EA Origin if you've got Amazon Prime For much of June, Amazon Prime Members will be able to claim Battlefield 4 for free as part of a Prime Gaming deal.

Prime Gaming has often offered special deals on various select games, including exclusive cosmetics and other in-game items. We’ve seen this applied through the likes of Warframe, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and more. That said, a deal this month is making a whole dang game free. Throughout much of June, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim a PC EA Origin copy of Battlefield 4 through Prime Gaming for absolutely free.

This deal was recently announced by Amazon and added to the Prime Gaming webpage at the beginning of June. According to the deal, if you log into your Amazon Prime account, go to Prime Gaming and track down the Battlefield 4 special from June 1 to June 20, 2021, you can claim an EA Origin copy of the game on PC for free. It’s a pretty nifty deal for a service that usually is all about offering in-game currencies or cosmetics, even if you have to take the EA Origin version of the game.

Immerse yourself in the critically acclaimed world of @Battlefield 4! Claim your copy to keep forever, for free with #PrimeGaming https://t.co/ifhMZqooZI pic.twitter.com/W44MhgEbDj — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) June 2, 2021

Battlefield 4 may be a few releases back in the franchise at this point, but it’s also been a pretty beloved edition of the game, featuring modern combat on vast maps full of destructible environments, vehicles, and action-packed gunplay. Why is EA offering this game for free on Prime Gaming now of all times? Well, with a reveal event of the next Battlefield game literally right around the corner on June 9, it’s likely to hype players up for the next entry ahead of the launch. If you haven’t played Battlefield 4 for some reason, it’ll be a good way to stay hyped up as we wait for Battlefield 6’s launch this coming holiday.

Either way, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s a free, full game for you to claim and keep. Be sure to snap Battlefield 4 up while it remains on the Prime Gaming page up until June 20.