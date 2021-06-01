New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA sets Battlefield 6 reveal for next week

Our first look at the next Battlefield game is coming in a little over a week.
Donovan Erskine
9

We’ve known for a while now that EA and DICE will be releasing the latest installment in the Battlefield series this year. Tentatively referred to as Battlefield 6, little to no information is known about the upcoming FPS, but that is set to change soon. Electronic Arts has announced that Battlefield 6 will get its official reveal during a broadcast next week.

EA took to Twitter to announce that the Battlefield 6 reveal will go down on June 9. The stream will begin at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The Battlefield reveal will be its own separate event from the upcoming EA Play Live in July. The event will likely be tied into the Summer Game Fest, as previously teased by Geoff Keighley.

EA and DICE have been very quiet about details on Battlefield 6. Some rumors and apparent leaks suggest a return to a modern setting, following the historical settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V. The use of digital lettering in the teaser video for the stream could further support these rumors. It’s likely that we will get an official title, as well as our first look at gameplay in the new Battlefield game.

Battlefield 6 is set to release later this year. The game was first announced by EA CEO Andrew Wilson during a call with investors back in November of last year. With both Summer Game Fest and E3 just days away, expect to read all of the Battlefield 6 news - plus everything else - right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 1, 2021 9:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, EA sets Battlefield 6 reveal for next week

    • marmite legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 8:33 AM

      The next Battlefield - seemingly called just Battlefield - will be revealed on the 9th!
      https://twitter.com/Battlefield/status/1399742535942258691?s=19

      • catman1027 legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:34 AM

        After the last couple titles. I will be waiting awhile to purchase this. If i even do.

        • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:08 AM

          Depends on if they completely revamp it top to bottom. Even then will probably wait at least a week after release to see how the meta and actual gameplay in practice holds. I skipped V after One because I didn’t like the progression system in One and just haven’t been a fan of how they’ve been handling vehicles lately.

          There was a time BF would have been an instant buy from me, but they need to make some significant improvements and bring more bad company 2 back into the playstyle.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:35 AM

        Yay

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:35 AM

        It will be a remaster of the original battlefield + dlc

      • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:36 AM

        C'mon 2143!

      • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:37 AM

        I was hoping for Battlebield B

      • sukabljat legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:42 AM

        Needs choppers. All the choppers. MOAR CHOPPERS.

        On that note, they should stop with individually themed versions, just call it Battlefield and release "DLC themes" where they change up the era/settings.

      • glio1337 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:43 AM

        Needs team auto-balancing.

      • mrseldowski legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:43 AM

        BF1942
        BF2
        BF2142
        BFBC
        BFBC2
        BF2143
        BF3
        BF4
        BFHL
        BF1
        BFV
        BF

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:44 AM

        BF 1942 is about 20 years old so it makes sense to start cranking out the remasters and remakes...

      • mobab legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 8:48 AM

        Oh second guess. It's going to be a battlefield compilation like they did with c&c

      • zipperface legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:15 AM

        Man, I enjoyed Battlefield 1, but BFV just hasn't grabbed me, I also feel like it's the most difficult BF game for me to see people in so far which is super frustrating.

        Hope the next one feels more like 3/4, peak BF for me.

        • nutop legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 1, 2021 9:22 AM

          i really enjoyed BFVs shooting mechanics but that's about it. Firestorm was amazing but they never supported it and it got quickly overran with cheats.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:22 AM

        All the producers who made 4 and 1 good have left Dice either before 5 released or right after.

        I'm predicting this Battlefield will be just as much of a mess as 5

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2021 9:22 AM

        Reminder of how good BF3 was (BF4 was my favorite though)

        https://youtu.be/A3P9TpoTV50

    • disco sentinel mercury mega
      reply
      June 1, 2021 10:32 AM

      Can't wait, loved V and 1 (even though V was mismanaged)

