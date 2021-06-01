EA sets Battlefield 6 reveal for next week Our first look at the next Battlefield game is coming in a little over a week.

We’ve known for a while now that EA and DICE will be releasing the latest installment in the Battlefield series this year. Tentatively referred to as Battlefield 6, little to no information is known about the upcoming FPS, but that is set to change soon. Electronic Arts has announced that Battlefield 6 will get its official reveal during a broadcast next week.

EA took to Twitter to announce that the Battlefield 6 reveal will go down on June 9. The stream will begin at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The Battlefield reveal will be its own separate event from the upcoming EA Play Live in July. The event will likely be tied into the Summer Game Fest, as previously teased by Geoff Keighley.

EA and DICE have been very quiet about details on Battlefield 6. Some rumors and apparent leaks suggest a return to a modern setting, following the historical settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V. The use of digital lettering in the teaser video for the stream could further support these rumors. It’s likely that we will get an official title, as well as our first look at gameplay in the new Battlefield game.

Battlefield 6 is set to release later this year. The game was first announced by EA CEO Andrew Wilson during a call with investors back in November of last year. With both Summer Game Fest and E3 just days away, expect to read all of the Battlefield 6 news - plus everything else - right here on Shacknews.