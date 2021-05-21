When is Summer Game Fest 2021? Here's when the Summer Game Fest 2021 event starts.

Summer is always the biggest time of the year for the gaming industry. In addition to E3, there are several other events where companies make their major announcements and reveals. Summer Game Fest emerged in 2020 as a new outlet for developers and publishers to share the latest news on their projects. The event is set to return, as creator Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Game Fest will once again grace digital screens soon. Let’s look at exactly when Summer Game Fest 2021 is going down.

When is Summer Game Fest 2021?

Summer Game Fest 2021 will begin on June 10, 2021. The event will start with Kickoff Live, the conference that will serve as Summer Game Fest’s main event, where you will likely see a lot of the big announcements and reveals. Kickoff Live will take place on June 10 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

Unlike its competitor in E3, Summer Game Fest is a season-long event. Though Kickoff Live may be the main event, the June 12 Ubisoft Forward will be a part of the Summer Game Fest celebration. As the name would imply, that conference will be solely dedicated to what’s next from the teams at Ubisoft. The June 12 Ubisoft Forward will take place at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. The Steam Next Fest will start on June 16 and will feature six days of game demos across the digital PC store.

The official list of Summer Game Fest 2021 partners.

Summer Game Fest 2021 will round out with EA Play Live on July 22. One of the summer’s biggest events, EA Play Live will cover the array of projects in the works at Electronic Arts. There is currently no set time for EA Play Live 2021.

Those are the dates for Summer Game Fest 2021. If this show is anything like last year’s we can expect a multitude of high-profile announcements to be made. More information can be found on the official Summer Game Fest Website. We’ll report any news out of the event right here on Shacknews.