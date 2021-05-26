Evening Reading - May 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Everyone has UNO

didn't know the dialog in RE8 changes when you beat the game pic.twitter.com/aFmFi9dEIp — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) May 25, 2021

Though, the reasons people played UNO back on Xbox 360 were questionable at best.

This rhino is having a birthday

This one-horned rhino in Denver Zoo celebrated his 12th birthday by playing some tunes with a piano pic.twitter.com/1AsLcpZHNG — Reuters (@Reuters) May 25, 2021

Look at it playing the piano with its lip! Cute.

One with everything please

Totally stole this from Brian at work but for some reason this is like the funniest thing I have seen in a long time... pic.twitter.com/1bHWspVMmx — Martin Bos (@cantcomputer) May 25, 2021

Ah, yes. The Charlie Sheen.

Hot, sweat, sick people in your area

They're staying home if they feel unwell. You should, too.

A true SEO master

my teacher auto grades written work based on key words. 10/10 marks on this. this class is so easy pic.twitter.com/hIJ1wwNxTN — kmoe (@kmoethekid) May 26, 2021

It seems like this teacher probably has too much on their plate.

Tony was finally recognized

In waiting room of my wife’s neurologist (because migraines)

Nurse: you look familiar

Me: that’s cool

Nurse: your voice is familiar too. Is it bad if I ask you to lower your mask?

Me: I guess not since you’re the nurse

Nurse: you’re Tony Hawk! I got into skating from playing THPS — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 26, 2021

It happened. Such a sweet moment.

Cats are super smart

pic.twitter.com/vJVS5qL4rF — the best you will see today (@seethebest_) May 23, 2021

And sometimes that's their downfall. They know you're trying to get them to do things!

Have some doge energy

To the moon!

