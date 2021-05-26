New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 26, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Everyone has UNO

Though, the reasons people played UNO back on Xbox 360 were questionable at best.

This rhino is having a birthday

Look at it playing the piano with its lip! Cute.

One with everything please

Ah, yes. The Charlie Sheen.

Hot, sweat, sick people in your area

They're staying home if they feel unwell. You should, too.

A true SEO master

It seems like this teacher probably has too much on their plate.

Tony was finally recognized

It happened. Such a sweet moment.

Cats are super smart

And sometimes that's their downfall. They know you're trying to get them to do things!

Have some doge energy

To the moon!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. He's been getting cold so he likes having a blanket on him. Just a bit though, don't want to get too hot.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola