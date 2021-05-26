Evening Reading - May 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Torchlight 3 interview: A look at Echtra's final update
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition ME1 impressions: A polished & scenic chore
- Miitopia review: A pen-and-paper Mii-venture
- Biomutant review: Wung-Fu warriors
- NVIDIA record $2.76 billion in gaming revenues was up 106% from 2020
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ti reveal event livestream coming May 31
- Minecraft Dungeons goes underwater for Hidden Depths DLC
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021 event dated for June 13
- Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai mulls retirement in Famitsu column
- Dark fantasy FPS Graven enters early access today
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Everyone has UNO
didn't know the dialog in RE8 changes when you beat the game pic.twitter.com/aFmFi9dEIp— Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) May 25, 2021
Though, the reasons people played UNO back on Xbox 360 were questionable at best.
This rhino is having a birthday
This one-horned rhino in Denver Zoo celebrated his 12th birthday by playing some tunes with a piano pic.twitter.com/1AsLcpZHNG— Reuters (@Reuters) May 25, 2021
Look at it playing the piano with its lip! Cute.
One with everything please
Totally stole this from Brian at work but for some reason this is like the funniest thing I have seen in a long time... pic.twitter.com/1bHWspVMmx— Martin Bos (@cantcomputer) May 25, 2021
Ah, yes. The Charlie Sheen.
Hot, sweat, sick people in your area
tired: hot singles— Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) May 26, 2021
wired: pic.twitter.com/L1IhcSm9hG
They're staying home if they feel unwell. You should, too.
A true SEO master
my teacher auto grades written work based on key words. 10/10 marks on this. this class is so easy pic.twitter.com/hIJ1wwNxTN— kmoe (@kmoethekid) May 26, 2021
It seems like this teacher probably has too much on their plate.
Tony was finally recognized
In waiting room of my wife’s neurologist (because migraines)— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 26, 2021
Nurse: you look familiar
Me: that’s cool
Nurse: your voice is familiar too. Is it bad if I ask you to lower your mask?
Me: I guess not since you’re the nurse
Nurse: you’re Tony Hawk! I got into skating from playing THPS
It happened. Such a sweet moment.
Cats are super smart
May 23, 2021
And sometimes that's their downfall. They know you're trying to get them to do things!
Have some doge energy
Silly doge pic.twitter.com/wAPmaQvIoI— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 25, 2021
To the moon!
