NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 Ti reveal event livestream coming May 31 NVIDIA's Q1 2022 earnings call was today, but tech fans might want to keep an eye on the end of the month when the company presents its RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

With Q1 coming to an end for a lot of companies through this last month, results are being posted with interesting looks at how businesses did over the course of 2020 and how they are looking coming into 2021 as many of them recover from a rough year in the face of a pandemic. NVIDIA is no different, having posted its Q1 2022 results today, but perhaps just importantly, Nvidia revealed that it’s going to be showing off some of its new tech very soon. It seems that at the end of this May, we can expect a presentation featuring details on the new RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Nvidia revealed this interesting detail about the upcoming 3080 Ti presentation during its Q1 2022 earnings call on May 26, 2021. According to executives on the call, NVIDIA has plans to reveal the RTX 3080 Ti GPU and possibly other technology during a presentation on the NVIDIA YouTube and Twitch channels on May 31 at 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET (the timing of which was shared in a GeForce Nvidia tweet earlier today).

NVIDIA did quite well itself through the last year, despite issues with the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The RTX 30XX series of GPUs flew off shelves, whether by enthusiasts, scalpers or by way of those trying desperately to use them on cryptocurrency. The bottom line is that despite the fact that it’s very hard, if not nearly impossible to get an RTX 30XX GPU without some substantial luck and timing, NVIDIA made bank through the previous year. That will likely continue to be the case on both counts as it prepares the new RTX 3080Ti GPU for launch.

Even so, it should be interesting to see what NVIDIA’s new GPU can do. For that, stay tuned to Shacknews as we follow the RTX 3080 Ti presentation going live on May 31 for details and information.