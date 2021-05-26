Dark fantasy FPS Graven enters early access today From 3D Realms and inspired by classic dark fantasy FPS Hexen, Slipgate Ironworks' Graven enters early access on various platforms today.

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have been putting together a spiritual successor to the classic fantasy action-adventure FPS Hexen for some time now. It’s called Graven and the game is taking its next big step forward towards that goal. As of today, Graven has entered early access on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Moreover, the game is officially slated for a full release in 2022.

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks announced the arrival of Graven in early access in a press release on May 26, 2021. According to the announcement, Graven’s early access roadmap will roll out in three sections covering one region each. The first brings players to Cruxfirth, “a rotting swamptown suffering from a plague that ends either in death or violent madness.” As an exiled priest of the Orthagonal order armed with only a staff, a coin, and the determination to save the world from evil and corruption, you will take on a myriad of heinous abominations with a myriad of gothic weaponry and spells.

Graven has been turning our heads for quite some time now. It was officially revealed during the Realms Deep digital event in 2020, showcasing a wealth of games and announcements coming from 3D Realms, 1C Entertainment, and their partnered studios. The game also got a playable demo late last year and was prominently featured in the Steam Game Festival earlier this year. With it entering early access today, players will be able to take a much greater look at what’s in store for the harrowing journey that awaits.

With console releases planned in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as the full PC release, stay tuned for more updates and details on Graven as they become available.