Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai mulls retirement in Famitsu column The legendary video game producer contemplates retirement as work on Smash Bros. Ultimate nears completion.

After thirty years of working to create some of the most iconic video games of all time, Nintendo’s Masahiro Sakurai is looking to life after gaming. In a column for the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu, Sakurai revealed that he is mulling his options for the future, including retirement.

Sakurai has been writing the column for Famitsu dating back to 2003. In his latest piece, the Smash Bros. creator announced that he would no longer contribute to the magazine once production on the last downloadable content for Smash Bros. Ultimate wraps up.

Sakurai also mentioned that during Japan’s recent COVID-19 lockdown that he was able to enjoy consecutive days off for the first time in a decade. The downtime gave him the opportunity to reflect on his career and potential plans post-retirement. “Eventually, I’ll get old, and there’s no way I can work forever,” he wrote. “To be frank, I do wonder about being able to enjoy every day if I could make some free time. I do yearn for early retirement!”

At age 50, Sakurai has seen just about everything there is in the world of video games. In recent years, he has publicly noted the effects of continuous work and stress have had on his happiness. The complications that come with leading projects like Smash Bros. have certainly taken their toll.

That said, Sakurai chose to end his Famitsu column on a positive note, saying. “It's not like I’m going to stop game-related work, and until then, I’m going to give it my all!!”