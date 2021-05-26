New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA record $2.76 billion in gaming revenues was up 106% from 2020

NVIDIA has reported earnings for the Q1 2021.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA is one of the biggest companies in the tech and gaming world. Look no further than how absurdly high the demand has been for its 30 Series graphics cards as an indicator as to how desired its products are. As a new quarter begins, the company has reported its financial earnings for the first quarter of 2021, which show a 106 percent increase from what it made last year.

NVIDIA’s financial earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were posted to its official website today, breaking down its performance over the quarter that ended on May 2. NVIDIA made $2.76 in gaming revenue, which is a 106 percent increase from it’s earnings in 2020. 

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke to the company’s record Q1 performance.

It’s a great sign for the company. NVIDIA posted impressive numbers despite the heavy shortages faced with its latest line of graphics cards. One can imagine how big those numbers would have been had the 30 Series not suffered from supply issues.

Nvidia is likely on its way to another big quarter, as the company also announced that it is holding a special event on May 31. Here, they will reveal the 3080Ti GPU, as well as other products.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

