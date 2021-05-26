NVIDIA record $2.76 billion in gaming revenues was up 106% from 2020 NVIDIA has reported earnings for the Q1 2021.

NVIDIA is one of the biggest companies in the tech and gaming world. Look no further than how absurdly high the demand has been for its 30 Series graphics cards as an indicator as to how desired its products are. As a new quarter begins, the company has reported its financial earnings for the first quarter of 2021, which show a 106 percent increase from what it made last year.

NVIDIA’s financial earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were posted to its official website today, breaking down its performance over the quarter that ended on May 2. NVIDIA made $2.76 in gaming revenue, which is a 106 percent increase from it’s earnings in 2020.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke to the company’s record Q1 performance.

“Our Data Center business continues to expand, as the world’s industries take up NVIDIA AI to process computer vision, conversational AI, natural language understanding and recommender systems. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics and is driving upgrades across the gaming and design markets. Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of NVIDIA-powered laptops. Across industries, the adoption of NVIDIA computing platforms is accelerating.”

It’s a great sign for the company. NVIDIA posted impressive numbers despite the heavy shortages faced with its latest line of graphics cards. One can imagine how big those numbers would have been had the 30 Series not suffered from supply issues.

Nvidia is likely on its way to another big quarter, as the company also announced that it is holding a special event on May 31. Here, they will reveal the 3080Ti GPU, as well as other products.