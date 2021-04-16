Evening Reading - April 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales outsold TLOU 2 and Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man Miles Morales has already outsold both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima lifetime in the United States despite launching months later



I can't even imagine the sales numbers that Spider-Man 2 is going to put up at launch. Spidey 1 did 3.3 million in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/BtjAIKDuWB — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 16, 2021

Congratulations Insomniac games!

Josef Fares reddit Q&A

Us: You have the opportunity to ask @josef_fares absolutely anything!



Your questions 😑😂: pic.twitter.com/xLAThK8C66 — Electronic Arts (@EA) April 16, 2021

This guy continues to be an absolute gem.

Mixing vaccines

Uh, somebody should check in on this guy.

Gabriel Luna cast in The Last of Us on HBO

‘Last of Us’ Series at HBO Casts Gabriel Luna https://t.co/mLdjsWblMl — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2021

Luna will play Tommy in The Last of Us on HBO.

When aliens show up in New York

the lady in the striped shirt was running for HA LIFE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J07zcWlkIY — BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER 💕 (@_uyuyuiii) April 16, 2021

This is exactly what you should do if the Avengers show up in your city.

Insane hail in Austin yesterday

Stay safe, Texas!

Jumping a draw bridge

Daytona Beach Police are searching for the person who drove through a drawbridge crossing arm and jumped the bridge as it was rising into the air.



STORY: https://t.co/ywAkfRhCom pic.twitter.com/52hw0knTB0 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 15, 2021

When you miss your alarm and oversleep

Happy Friday!

Ladies and Gentlemen, the weekend.

