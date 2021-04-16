Evening Reading - April 16, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario Kart 8 becomes best-selling racing game in North American history
- Shack Chat: What does Shacknews mean to you?
- Keith 'TheRoaringKitty' Gill exercises GameStop (GME) call options, adds 100,000 more shares
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 16: Steam Capcom Sale
- Netflix's Castlevania anime to end with Season 4, spinoff series announced
- When is Warzone's Verdansk nuke event?
- IO Interactive opens Barcelona office, reveals Hitman 3 sold 300% better than Hitman 2
- r/wallstreetbets mods announce that today will be the final GME Megathread
- F-Zero is not dead according to series artist Takaya Imamura
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Spider-Man: Miles Morales outsold TLOU 2 and Ghost of Tsushima
Spider-Man Miles Morales has already outsold both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima lifetime in the United States despite launching months later— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 16, 2021
I can't even imagine the sales numbers that Spider-Man 2 is going to put up at launch. Spidey 1 did 3.3 million in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/BtjAIKDuWB
Congratulations Insomniac games!
Josef Fares reddit Q&A
Us: You have the opportunity to ask @josef_fares absolutely anything!— Electronic Arts (@EA) April 16, 2021
Your questions 😑😂: pic.twitter.com/xLAThK8C66
This guy continues to be an absolute gem.
Mixing vaccines
the Arnold Palmer https://t.co/g1K4Rodgv6— antimalarkistische aktion🌹 (@uhshanti) April 16, 2021
Uh, somebody should check in on this guy.
Gabriel Luna cast in The Last of Us on HBO
‘Last of Us’ Series at HBO Casts Gabriel Luna https://t.co/mLdjsWblMl— Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2021
Luna will play Tommy in The Last of Us on HBO.
When aliens show up in New York
the lady in the striped shirt was running for HA LIFE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J07zcWlkIY— BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER 💕 (@_uyuyuiii) April 16, 2021
This is exactly what you should do if the Avengers show up in your city.
Insane hail in Austin yesterday
Uhhh pic.twitter.com/m4UeuLLM47— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 15, 2021
Stay safe, Texas!
Jumping a draw bridge
Daytona Beach Police are searching for the person who drove through a drawbridge crossing arm and jumped the bridge as it was rising into the air.— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 15, 2021
STORY: https://t.co/ywAkfRhCom pic.twitter.com/52hw0knTB0
When you miss your alarm and oversleep
Happy Friday!
April 16, 2021
Ladies and Gentlemen, the weekend.
