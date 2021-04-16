New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

r/wallstreetbets mods announce that today will be the final GME Megathread

One of the most infamous daily threads on Reddit is coming to an end.
Donovan Erskine
2

GameStop’s (GME) stock has dominated news headlines for months now, and much of that noise can be traced back to the subreddits r/WallStreetBets. After organizing and planning to buy GameStop (GME) shares and drive up the price of the stock, the volatility of GameStop (GME) became a key talking point on Wall Street and financial spaces. Every day for several months, the GME thread on the subreddit has been home to discussions surrounding the stock. However, the mods of r/WallStreetBets have announced that today will be the final day of the thread.

The mods made the announcement along with the posting of the daily GME Megathread on April 16, 2021. In the thread, moderator zjz stated “Note: This will be the last daily GME megathread. We encourage you to check out either r/superstonk or r/gme if you're still in GME-all-day-all-night mode. Pls don't be all caveman spongebob tomorrow when this thread isn't here.” They also state that cryptocurrency discussions are prohibited and will result in a ban.

It appears that the moderators are looking to lessen the GME discussions on r/WallStreetBets, as the sub has been hyper-focused on GameStop for several months now. They encouraged users to visit either r/superstonk and r/GME for appropriate discussions. It’s a bit of a controversial decision among users, as GameStop (GME) is what drove the subreddit to nearly 10 million subscribers.

With the backlash they’re getting from the community, it will be interesting to see if the moderators back off of their decision, or stick to their guns. It’s been fascinating to watch the story of r/WallStreetBets evolve over recent months, and it will be equally fascinating to see how this new change impacts things moving forward. For more on the saga of GameStop’s (GME) stock, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola