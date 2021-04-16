Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 16: Steam Capcom Sale

Excitement for Resident Evil is at a fever pitch following Thursday's latest video presentation. This makes this weekend a good time to start stacking up on the old franchise, along with anything else Capcom-related. Steam is looking to help out with the Capcom Publisher Weekend sale, featuring the best from RE, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and a lot more.

Elsewhere, Overwatch is still on sale over at Battle.net to celebrate the start of the Overwatch League season, Hitman 3 is still on sale on the Epic Games Store, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale over at the Ubisoft Store, Humble Bundle is offering a special Earth Day bundle, and the best of EA is available across Origin, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code SPR21 to receive 20% off a full-price PC game. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue III, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra + Simulacra 2, Colt Canyon, and Popup Dungeon. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until May 4.

Pay $1 for Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants. Pay more than the average $11.88 for Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone. Pay $14 or more to also receive Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and Lost Ember. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Detached. Pay more than the average $14.81 for Star Trek Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Pay $15 or more to also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.