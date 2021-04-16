Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 16: Steam Capcom Sale

Excitement for Resident Evil is at a fever pitch following Thursday's latest video presentation. This makes this weekend a good time to start stacking up on the old franchise, along with anything else Capcom-related. Steam is looking to help out with the Capcom Publisher Weekend sale, featuring the best from RE, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and a lot more.
Elsewhere, Overwatch is still on sale over at Battle.net to celebrate the start of the Overwatch League season, Hitman 3 is still on sale on the Epic Games Store, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on sale over at the Ubisoft Store, Humble Bundle is offering a special Earth Day bundle, and the best of EA is available across Origin, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $21.99 (26% off)
- Diablo III - $14.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - $14.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $11.25 (24% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Deponia: The Complete Journey - FREE until 4/22
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - FREE until 4/22
- The First Tree - FREE until 4/22
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner - $17.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation Deluxe Bundle [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition [Origin] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $9.89 (78% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $12.59 (64% off)
- Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
Gamersgate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.85 (47% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.70 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (54% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.91 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 [Steam] - $4.80 (92% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.90 (77% off)
GOG.com
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shadow Man Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $15.99 (20% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- GreedFall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Murder by Numbers - $7.49 (50% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
- Vampyr - $9.99 (75% off)
- DUSK - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $4.99 (80% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code SPR21 to receive 20% off a full-price PC game. Restrictions apply.
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Max Payne 3 Complete Edition - $8.92 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.82 (45% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $21.12 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $22.17 (63% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $8.80 (78% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $12.74 (36% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $33.65 (44% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts, F1 2020, Shenmue III, Main Assembly, Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, In Other Waters, Aven Colony, Simulacra + Simulacra 2, Colt Canyon, and Popup Dungeon. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until May 4.
Pay $1 for Figment and Yono and the Celestial Elephants. Pay more than the average $11.88 for Abzu, ARIDA: Backland's Awakening, and Never Alone. Pay $14 or more to also receive Beyond Blue, Summer in Mara, and Lost Ember. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Detached. Pay more than the average $14.81 for Star Trek Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Pay $15 or more to also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- The Undead Sale
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse [Steam] - $14.49 (25% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition [Epic] - $15.74 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Undead Sale.
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles Sale
- Bounty Train [Steam] - $2.49 (90% off)
- Train Sim World [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Unrailed! [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metro Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Planes, Trains & Automobiles Sale.
- Cybernetic Sale
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- SOMA [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Surge 2 [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Remember Me [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Cybernetic Sale.
- Raw Fury Publisher Sale
- Star Renegades [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Atomicrops [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Two Crowns [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- West of Dead [Steam] - $12.99 (36% off)
- Night Call [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- GONNER2 [Steam] - $7.79 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Raw Fury Publisher Sale.
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
Origin
- Power Up Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket Arena - $4.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin Power Up Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Child of Light - $4.50 (70% off)
Steam
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Publisher Weekend
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead Rising 4 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $34.99 (30% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Crysis 3 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Forest - $7.99 (60% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
- Shadow Man Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead By Daylight Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Quantum League - $4.99 (50% off)
- Pummel Party - $8.99 (40% off)
- Atomicrops - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spore - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
