2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Evening Reading - March 30, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Red Dead Redemption 2 was so good

Far out, what an emotional game.

Suez Canal jokes

There was bound to be one.

Edibles, A Story

Oh, boy. What an adventure that would be.

Still can't believe this star is gone

Jessica Walter is a legend.

FEED ME

I require feeding, immediately.

Thank you for feeding me

Everything is right with the world.

Bloodborne is excellent

Definitely one of the best Soulsborne titles. Absolutely better than Dark Souls 2.

BAGEL FIGHT

How many bagels could you take in a fight?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola