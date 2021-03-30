Evening Reading - March 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was so good

I knew finishing Red Dead Chapter 6 with a big sadness-hangover day after Wales losing the Grand Slam was a bad idea...



(big spoilers in the video) pic.twitter.com/qSUUjBzz4t — Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) March 25, 2021

Far out, what an emotional game.

Suez Canal jokes

I want you to park that big container ship right in this little canal — cathy (@catherinebouris) March 25, 2021

There was bound to be one.

Edibles, A Story

me: this edible is trash



me 25 mins later: pic.twitter.com/Ps3YmYEeAp — Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) March 25, 2021

Oh, boy. What an adventure that would be.

Still can't believe this star is gone

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter is a legend.

FEED ME

Susan! My bowl is fucking empty!!! pic.twitter.com/xHFobfeVwC — Jamie Gnuman197... (@Jamie24272184) March 26, 2021

I require feeding, immediately.

Thank you for feeding me

Everything is right with the world.

Bloodborne is excellent

Definitely one of the best Soulsborne titles. Absolutely better than Dark Souls 2.

BAGEL FIGHT

Am I...am I about to fight these bagels? pic.twitter.com/jrdiJkipRT — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 26, 2021

How many bagels could you take in a fight?

