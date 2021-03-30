Evening Reading - March 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection interview: Bringing brutal challenge to a new generation
- Eville hands-on preview: Wolves in sheep's skin
- Rumor: Tesla and Toyota may be in talks to develop an electric SUV platform
- You can finally get Princess Peach's cake at Super Nintendo World
- Summer Games Done Quick returns this July
- Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens - 7 decks to play on Day 1
- GameStop (GME) appoints former Amazon exec as Chief Growth Officer
- Super Nintendo World attractions can be played solo or with a team
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars sales jumped 276% in UK charts during its last available week
- Valorant update 2.06 patch notes adjust Viper and Yoru
Red Dead Redemption 2 was so good
I knew finishing Red Dead Chapter 6 with a big sadness-hangover day after Wales losing the Grand Slam was a bad idea...— Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) March 25, 2021
(big spoilers in the video) pic.twitter.com/qSUUjBzz4t
Far out, what an emotional game.
Suez Canal jokes
I want you to park that big container ship right in this little canal— cathy (@catherinebouris) March 25, 2021
There was bound to be one.
Edibles, A Story
me: this edible is trash— Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) March 25, 2021
me 25 mins later: pic.twitter.com/Ps3YmYEeAp
Oh, boy. What an adventure that would be.
Still can't believe this star is gone
She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3— Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021
Jessica Walter is a legend.
FEED ME
Susan! My bowl is fucking empty!!! pic.twitter.com/xHFobfeVwC— Jamie Gnuman197... (@Jamie24272184) March 26, 2021
I require feeding, immediately.
Thank you for feeding me
March 31, 2021
Everything is right with the world.
Bloodborne is excellent
March 26, 2021
Definitely one of the best Soulsborne titles. Absolutely better than Dark Souls 2.
BAGEL FIGHT
Am I...am I about to fight these bagels? pic.twitter.com/jrdiJkipRT— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 26, 2021
How many bagels could you take in a fight?
