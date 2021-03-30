GameStop (GME) appoints former Amazon exec as Chief Growth Officer Former Amazon Fresh and Prime Pantry lead Elliott Wilke will join GameStop as part of its continued prioritization on e-commerce and online sales.

GameStop has made no bones about the fact that its restructuring of senior staff is mostly focused on the prioritization and shift deeper into e-commerce. The company’s leadership believes online business focus is where its future lies and we’ve seen a lot of changes that signify that belief. Where some senior executives and staff are leaving, GameStop just brought another executive in as its new Chief Growth Officer: former Amazon Fresh and Prime Pantry senior executive Elliott Wilke.

GameStop announced the appointment of Elliott Wilke as its Chief Growth Officer in a press release on its investor relations website on March 30, 2021. Elliott Wilke will start on April 5, 2021, overseeing growth strategies and marketing with a focus on the Power Up Rewards program and Game Informer partnership.

“Mr. Wilke brings nearly two decades of branding, consumer goods and e-commerce experience to GameStop,” the release reads. “He joins from Amazon, where he spent the past seven years holding a variety of senior roles across segments such as Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands. He began his career at Proctor & Gamble and spent more than a decade in brand manager and marketing roles of increasing responsibility.”

GameStop's recent boost in e-commerce sales have likely played a part in much of its restructuring, including executive appointments like Elliott Wilke in the Chief Growth Officer position.

Wilke’s appointment also comes along a couple other executive hires at GameStop this week. Andrea Wolfe will be picking up the role of Vice President of Brand Development while Tom Petersen joins as Vice President of Merchandising. Both come from previous executive positions at Chewy, interesting appointments considering current top shareholder and head of e-commerce Ryan Cohen was also the co-founder of Chewy.

Nonetheless, these are the latest high-level shifts at GameStop that recently included eight board directors including Reggie Fils-Aime announcing upcoming resignation and chief customer officer Frank Hamlin leaving the company. GameStop has been heavy in the news because of its fluctuating stock, but the company did not address this matter in a recent Q4 2020 earnings call, instead focusing on matters like an upcoming shift into PC, TV, and monitor gaming sales.

GameStop also revealed that the company had experienced a heavy growth in e-commerce sales, likely further motivating its deeper jump into the e-commerce market. With such major shifts like the recent Chief Growth Officer still happening, it will remain to be seen if this is the last high-level move we see out of GameStop in the immediate future.