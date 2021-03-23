GameStop (GME) senior executive Frank Hamlin to resign at end of March GameStop Corp announced that Hamlin will be exiting his role as chief customer officer at the end of the month as the company restructures.

GameStop (GME) is shedding another senior executive from the company before the end of the month it would seem. The company announced today that chief customer officer Frank Hamlin will be resigning from his position at the company at the end of the month. This will mark the second senior executive to exit GameStop since Chewy Cofounder Ryan Cohen entered the company as its new e-commerce lead.

The announcement of Frank Hamlin’s resignation was made via GameStop Corp on March 23, 2021, as reported by Reuters. According to reports, Hamlin is set to exit his role as GameStop Chief Customer Officer on March 31, 2021. This comes just ahead of GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings conference call set to take place on March 23 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET according to GameStop’s investor relations website. Hamlin’s exit also marks the second senior executive exit at GameStop recently, with Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell having also left the company back in February 2021.

GameStop Head of e-commerce and top shareholder Ryan Cohen been part of a push towards an executive shake-up at GameStop since joining its board earlier this March. Frank Hamlin's resignation seems to be part of that shake-up.

These exits are part of an ongoing executive shake up and company restructure going on at GameStop, largely considered to be pushed by new lead of e-commerce Ryan Cohen. Cohen took up his e-commerce lead position at GameStop earlier this March, but has been an investor in the company for quite some time, previously sitting as one of its top shareholders. Reportedly, since Cohen’s arrival at the company’s board, he has been focused on prioritizing customer service and interests, soliciting feedback from the customer base to attempt to gain data on the direction the company should take.

GameStop stock has been in a fluctuating position as of early this year with an effort by the likes of WallStreetBets and other traders driving its stock sky high, but Cohen’s appointment at the company also helped move the needle. It will remain to be seen if Frank Hamlin is the last of the senior executive shake-up as GameStop continues to work towards staying afloat and determining its future direction.