Reggie Fils-Aime among 8 directors leaving GameStop's board in June 2021 Fils-Aime joined the GameStop Board of Directors in an advisory capacity last year shortly following his exit as President of Nintendo of America.

In March 2020, former and iconic Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Amie surprised many with the announcement that he would be joining GameStop’s Board of Directors. Reportedly, Fils-Aime joined in an advisory capacity to aid GameStop in ongoing business transformation as the company was going through one of its most dismal and fragile periods ever. Around a year later, it looks like Fils-Aime is preparing to exit the position alongside eight other board members with official resignation coming this June 2021.

The news of Reggie Fils-Aime and the eight other GameStop board members stepping down from the company was announced in a recent SEC filing, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. GameStop reportedly announced that Fils-Aime and other directors are expected to step down at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 10, 2021. The other members expected to resign are former Walmart US CEO William "Bill" Simon, PetSmart president and CEO James "JK" Symancyk, Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, Carrie W. Teffner, and Kathy P. Vrabeck. GameStop stressed that these resignations are “not because of a disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices.”

Reggie Fils-Aime's entry into the then-highly struggling GameStop came a little under a year after his exit from Nintendo of America. He was expected to aid the company in transformation via an advisory role on the Board of Directors.

Reggie Fils-Aime joined the GameStop Board of Directors back in March 2020 alongside the aforementioned Bill Simon and James Symancyk. It was considered a strange move considering Fils-Aime had exited his position as Nintendo of America President slightly prior in April 2019 and GameStop was heavily struggling to maintain and transform its business at the time. That said, Reggie’s role on GameStop’s board was mostly advisory, meant to aid the company in its transformation.

Indeed, GameStop has seen a huge executive and high-level restructure lately with various leading officials resigning and the company’s shift in priority towards e-commerce. The skyrocket and volatility of GameStop (GME) stock due to outside influence has also been an interesting new development for the otherwise struggling game retailer, though one it has teased it may try to capitalize on.

Whatever the case, Fils-Aime and other GameStop Board of Directors will apparently be on their way out come June. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and developments.