New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

GameStop (GME) stock halted multiple times as shares rapidly fall from $340 level

GameStop (GME) plummeted today, leading to multiple halts on its way down.
Donovan Erskine
2

GameStop (GME) has been one of the most fascinating stories in the stock world since the beginning of the year. Most recently, we saw GME spike, hitting over $300 per share. Now GameStop is on its way down, as the stock’s price rapidly dropped today, getting halted several times in the process.

GameStop’s (GME) stock had been on a constant climb over the last several days, getting another surge after the hiring of Ryan Cohen to lead the company’s e-commerce shift. However, on March 10, GME took a significant dive. In approximately half an hour, GameStop’s (GME) value dropped from $344.49 to $198, coming down from some of its highest numbers in recent history.

When GameStop’s (GME) value jumped over 100 percent back in February, we saw it get halted on the Nasdaq twice. Today, GME was halted 6 times as it rapidly plummeted in value, as documented on NasdaqTrader.

Of course, only time will tell what happens to GameStop (GME) moving forward. Markets haven’t even closed for the day, so we could very likely see more dips/rises in the coming hours. For the latest stories on GameStop (GME), stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola