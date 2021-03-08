GameStop (GME) spikes after naming Chewy cofounder Ryan Cohen as e-commerce lead The hiring of Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as e-commerce lead sends GameStop (GME) stocks rising again.

GameStop (GME) continues to be an unpredictable stock, as its value has repeatedly skyrocketed following the short squeeze that took place earlier this year. Now, GameStop (GME) is on the rise once again following the news that the gaming retailer has hired Ryan Cohen, the cofounder of Chewy, as its e-commerce lead.

On Monday, March 8, GameStop announced that it would be selecting Chewy cofounder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce efforts. Cohen will serve as Chairman of a new committee formed by GameStop’s board, as reported by NBC. This is far from the beginning of Cohen’s history with GameStop, as he invested into the retailer back in 2020.

Ryan Cohen’s investment in GameStop (GME) played a key role in the stock’s boom back in January, where we saw it reach all-time highs. Following the news of Ryan Cohen being tapped to lead the company’s e-commerce initiatives, GameStop (GME) spiked yet again, jumping roughly 11 percent in value.

Most recently, we saw GameStop’s (GME) stock soar last month just before the market closed on February 24. With Ryan Cohen being a favorite amongst GameStop investors, it’s no surprise that his hiring as e-commerce lead influenced another jump in value. For more on the latest with GameStop (GME) stick with us right here on Shacknews.