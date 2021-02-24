New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) stock halted twice as shares jump over 100% today

GameStop (GME) is on the rise once again, as the stock was up over 100% today.
Donovan Erskine
17

If you thought the ongoing situation around GameStop’s (GME) stock was over, then think again. The stock was on fire today, soaring over 100 percent, and being halted twice in the process.

The market closed at 4 p.m. ET on February 24, and in the hour leading up to the closure, GameStop (GME) exploded. The stock shot up over 100%, ending the day at a valuation of $91.71. GME had seen a small rise throughout the day, catapulting after 3 p.m. ET. The sudden spike was enough to cause GameStop (GME) to be halted twice.

It’s also noteworthy that Reddit is down at the time that this article is being written. If you’re unaware of the relevance, Reddit is home to r/WallStreetBets, the subreddit community that’s been a driving force behind the GameStop (GME) stock’s volatility over the past several weeks. It’s likely that a high surge in traffic caused the website to temporarily crash.

The GameStop (GME) situation first blew up back in January when the stock hit an all-time high following a short squeeze. The fallout included Robinhood restricting users’ ability to trade, as well as legal hearings. We'll continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 24, 2021 12:56 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, GameStop (GME) stock halted twice as shares jump over 100% today

    • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 24, 2021 12:51 PM

      What's going on with GME, just shot up. Squeeze on again?

      • sikander mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 12:52 PM

        buy, buy, buy

      • DialDforDan legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:08 PM

        Oh god, I can't do this again.

      • bling1bling legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:10 PM

        lol good thing Im still in it.

      • silent prophet legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:10 PM

        In the pump and dump system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: The pumpers, who make all the profit, and the suckers, who end up holding the bag. These are their stories.

      • DialDforDan legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:14 PM

        Holy shit- is Reddit down for other people too? Did Gamestop mania kill it?

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:15 PM

        The old farts in Congress are going to get cranky again.

      • Thud legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:22 PM

        Here we go again!!!

      • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:23 PM

        It ended the day with a 14 minute halt. I thought halts were usually five minutes. Do they have different rules on them that close to end of day?

      • Head Rush legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:26 PM

        Ok I'm in this time lol

      • Crw22 legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:28 PM

        I picked the wrong time to transfer all my $$ out of Robinhood without having my Fidelity account funded yet...

      • IA_Lanky legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:29 PM

        AMC baby

      • edgewise legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:32 PM

        No way, really? 85% chance it gets dumped pre market tomorrow morning.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:33 PM

        💎🙌🚀🌑

      • c0ucheh legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:37 PM

        I don't think my heart can take another trip on this ride.

      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:37 PM

        My puts are gonna be worth pennies soon

      • Head Rush legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:42 PM

        $145. I'm in at $109.

      • Crw22 legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:51 PM

        Up to 184 so far after hours - ugh damnit I knew I should have bought earlier. Was actually going to pickup a bunch while it was in the 40's to hold for a bit but never got around to getting my Fidelity account funded.

        • cltcprd legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 24, 2021 2:00 PM

          2/26 $800C is up +12000% today

          • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            February 24, 2021 2:11 PM

            lol I should’ve been playing both sides!

            • cltcprd legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              February 24, 2021 2:16 PM

              I’ve got Puts expiring in March, but haven’t been touching Calls since it wasn’t moving. I should have been making YOLO bets :(

              • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                February 24, 2021 2:18 PM

                Yeah my puts are expiring in March and April. They’re all down like 75%+ but at this point, YOLO so why sell these worthless shit contracts

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 24, 2021 2:21 PM

            lottery tickets

    • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 24, 2021 12:58 PM

      wtf is going on.

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 1:33 PM

        We're going to the moon. We were always going to the moon. Paper hands just decided the journey was too long.

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 24, 2021 1:50 PM

          $188. This is hilarious.

        • cltcprd legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 24, 2021 2:17 PM

          I've been upside down on my shares, no paper hands here!

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2021 1:43 PM

      LOL not again! here we gooooooo. wonder which platforms are going to auto-sell after hours :D

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 24, 2021 2:20 PM

      https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/24/gamestop-shares-soar-more-than-80percent-in-late-afternoon-trading.html

      Because of a CFO resigning?

      • c0ucheh legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 24, 2021 2:26 PM

        No that was announced prior to the surge

        • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 24, 2021 3:12 PM

          That's what I was getting at, did the surge happen because of a company change?

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2021 2:24 PM

      lol my AMC stock shot up too. Alright then.

    • Head Rush legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 24, 2021 2:24 PM

      I got out at $154 and am fine with that. Not sure this is still headed to the moon.

      • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 2:26 PM

        your paper hands are showing

        • Head Rush legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 24, 2021 2:49 PM

          My Andrew Jackson paper hands are showing! $40 up and time to retiiiiiiire!

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 24, 2021 3:13 PM

        I've got a sell order for $400. I'm still up, so whatever.

    • kaddar0 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 24, 2021 4:06 PM

      I got an alert for this shack post from google news, so, thanks virus

