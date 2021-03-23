GameStop (GME) plans to expand into PC gaming, monitor, & gaming TV sales On its Q4 2020 earnings conference call, GameStop CEO George Sherman noted that the company plans to expand its market with PC gaming, monitor, and TV products.

The GameStop (GME) Q4 2020 earnings conference call took place on March 23, 2021, immediately following the release of the Q4 2020 earnings report. One of the more notable parts of the relatively short call was a forward facing statement regarding GameStop’s inventory. According to CEO George Sherman, GameStop is planning to move into the markets of PC gaming, monitors, and gaming TVs. While these are definitely a major part of the gaming market, GameStop has traditionally only dipped its toe into the PC and TV markets up to this point.

GameStop's focus on console gaming has resulted in it missing out on opportunities like the current RTX 30 GPU series craze - an issue the company likely intends to rectify with its upcoming move into PC gaming, TVs, and monitors.

It makes sense for GameStop to enter the PC gaming and TV markets and is actually a little strange in retrospect that the company hasn’t previously. Its efforts have almost entirely been relegated to consoles, console gaming, accessories, and game-related toys. According to Sherman, this move is a part of GameStop’s efforts to become less reliant on the cyclical nature of console launches and sunsetting.

It also makes sense considering how high the market interest is in gaming PC, laptops, and various parts, especially in terms of the recent craze surrounding graphics cards like Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series.

With chief customer officer Frank Hamlin set to be the second senior executive to resign from GameStop in a short time, it seems GameStop is still far from done with its ongoing restructuring. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story and updates on GameStop apparently entering the gaming and TV market.